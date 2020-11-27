Emory business school creates John Lewis Racial Justice Case Competition

The idea for the competition comes from Emory MBA student Willie Sullivan following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor this summer. After observing statements regarding racial injustice from corporations, Sullivan wanted to know what actions companies took to address the issue.

Teams from across the country will create strategies for corporations to address racial injustice, according to information released about the program this week. The teams will examine disparities in wealth, health and education.