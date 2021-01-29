Elbert County doctors’ office loses appeal of state suspension of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Brooke McDowell, the administrator of the center, said they want to appeal again because the first appeal did not include all the relevant information about the timing of the teacher vaccinations. She said health care workers and others who were initially part of the first wave of vaccinations had already had an opportunity to get their shots before the center began vaccinating school employees.

Elbert County Attorney Bill Daughtry said the county commission asked him to investigate, and he said the county may intervene on the center’s behalf in a second appeal. He said the center started vaccinating school employees before the guidelines were updated to make it clear that teachers were to be vaccinated later.

Elbert County High School teacher Edna Eberhardt looks at her updated COVID vaccine certification card after she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Tina Mewborne (center), LPN, at the Medical Center Of Elberton on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Georgia has not opened COVID-19 vaccination to teachers yet, but a small school district east of Athens still managed to offer shots to any employee who wanted them. Elbert County Superintendent Jon Jarvis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he sees his teachers, bus drivers and other employees as "essential" personnel who should be prioritized for vaccination. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“It was not a defiant act. It was an act in good faith,” he said. Injections of school employees after the guidelines were amended were only to provide the follow-up doses required for full effectiveness, he said. Though the second doses violated the guidance, it would have been “a waste” not to give them and complete the inoculation process, he said.

Toomey’s letter said her agency will ensure that five other vaccine providers in Elbert County have sufficient doses to continue vaccinating residents there, but Daughtry said no other facility in town has the capacity to inoculate at the pace that the center does, with most of them administering doses just one day a week.

State Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, issued a statement Friday saying he was concerned about the suspension “like all of my fellow Elbert Countians,” calling it “grossly unfair” and “unnecessarily harmful” to residents in and around the county. He said he was working with the governor’s office to “resolve” the situation “and not jeopardize the accessibility of the vaccine” to his community.