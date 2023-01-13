ajc logo
Duluth High student injured with knife during fight at school

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
The principal said a student will face criminal charges

A Duluth High School student was cut with a knife during a fight Monday morning, according to a message the school’s principal posted Thursday on Facebook.

Before the first period of the day, two students started fighting outside the school’s cafeteria, Principal Eric Davidson said. One student pulled out a knife and caused a “superficial wound” to the other student, Davidson said.

“Fortunately, several administrators and our school resource officers were nearby and quickly intervened,” Davidson said, adding that there were no serious injuries.

He said the students will face disciplinary consequences and the student who used a knife will also face criminal charges.

“Unfortunately, young people sometimes make impulsive decisions without considering the lasting potential consequences of those actions,” Richardson said. “We will continue to work alongside you to help our young people understand the value of maintaining positive relationships and utilizing the wonderful staff that we have here to help them work through any challenges and concerns that they have.”

Student behavior and safety in Gwinnett have been under scrutiny throughout the school year, driven by several alarming incidents. There were 638 fighting incidents involving 947 students last August through October compared to 473 incidents and 724 during that same span last school year, district data shows. There have been more instances of students bringing alcohol, blades, BB guns, guns and marijuana than last school year, according to district data.

Throughout the semester, Superintendent Calvin Watts has said more disruptive behavior changes largely stem from returning to school from pandemic shutdowns. The district is reforming discipline systems and plans to bring outside consultants and training for staff in the upcoming semester.

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

