Douglas County school chief named finalist for national title

The national title will be awarded in February by the AASA, the School Superintendents Association, during its National Conference on Education in San Antonio. The AASA gives the award to a superintendent it feels makes a positive difference in the lives of the students, in addition to ensuring the safety and wellness of the school community.

Earlier this month, North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference in Atlanta. In a statement, Douglas school board Chair Tracy Rookard said, “He inspires achievement because he sees the potential for excellence in every student. Through Superintendent North’s diligent efforts, the educational outcomes and experiences for our students have greatly increased.”