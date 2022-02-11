Divided Cobb County school board extends superintendent’s contract

Ragsdale has served as superintendent since 2015. His annual compensation includes a $350,000 base salary, 25 vacation days, a 12% employer contribution to a retirement fund and other benefits.

The board last voted in 2021 to extend Ragsdale’s contract to 2024. The vote was also divided along party lines at that time.

In November, the board amended the contract to give Ragsdale more power in dealing with his employers. Those changes — which weren’t made public until about a month later — are unusual among metro Atlanta superintendent contracts.