Divided Cobb County school board extends superintendent’s contract

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's contract now extends to February 2025, per a divided vote by the Board of Education. (AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The Cobb County Board of Education voted Thursday to extend Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract by an additional year.

The board’s four Republicans voted in favor of the contract extension, and its three Democrats voted against it.

Ragsdale’s contract now extends to Feb. 10, 2025.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence in the contract extension greatly,” Ragsdale said Thursday. “Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn.”

The contract extension was not on the agenda for the board’s February meeting.

Ragsdale has served as superintendent since 2015. His annual compensation includes a $350,000 base salary, 25 vacation days, a 12% employer contribution to a retirement fund and other benefits.

The board last voted in 2021 to extend Ragsdale’s contract to 2024. The vote was also divided along party lines at that time.

In November, the board amended the contract to give Ragsdale more power in dealing with his employers. Those changes — which weren’t made public until about a month later — are unusual among metro Atlanta superintendent contracts.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

