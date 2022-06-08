ajc logo
DeKalb schools serving free summer meals

Children in DeKalb can get free breakfast and lunch at school sites through July 22. (HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM)

Children in DeKalb can get free breakfast and lunch at school sites through July 22.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County School District is serving free summer meals at 70 schools.

Breakfast and lunch is available to all children, age 18 or younger, through July 22. It’s called the Seamless Summer Option Program.

“Studies show that nutritious meals impact a student’s well-being and academic performance,” said Connie Walker, the district’s executive director of school nutrition services, in a news release. “Those needs don’t end just because the school year does.”

Families are encouraged to contact specific sites for hours of operation. Meals are available at schools that offer summer classes.

For a full list of sites and more information about the program, visit the district’s website or call (678)676-1786.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

