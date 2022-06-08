DeKalb schools serving free summer meals

The DeKalb County School District is serving free summer meals at 70 schools.
Breakfast and lunch is available to all children, age 18 or younger, through July 22. It’s called the Seamless Summer Option Program.
“Studies show that nutritious meals impact a student’s well-being and academic performance,” said Connie Walker, the district’s executive director of school nutrition services, in a news release. “Those needs don’t end just because the school year does.”
Families are encouraged to contact specific sites for hours of operation. Meals are available at schools that offer summer classes.
For a full list of sites and more information about the program, visit the district’s website or call (678)676-1786.
