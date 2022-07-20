ajc logo
DeKalb schools seeking teachers at Thursday job fair

The DeKalb County School District is still hiring teachers

The DeKalb County School District is still hiring teachers

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is hosting another job fair on Thursday to fill hundreds of open positions before the school year begins in a few weeks.

The district will be hiring teachers, counselors, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and healthcare professionals, according to a release. The district’s hiring website lists more than 350 open teaching positions.

The district has hired 550 new employees already this summer, including 380 educators.

One of those new hires is Nafeesuh Muhammad-Freeman, who will be teaching science to students with special needs.

“Summer’s been great but I’m really excited to get back in and watch these children flourish continually,” she said. “I feel that when we educate, we don’t just educate that one individual — we educate generations to come.”

Teacher salaries range from a starting pay of $53,751 up to $102,608. The school year begins Aug. 8 in DeKalb.

The hiring fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, at the district’s administrative complex at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Those interested in working in the state’s third-largest district can register online for the hiring fair.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

