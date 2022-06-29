ajc logo
X

DeKalb schools hosts job fair to fill hundreds of positions

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

Combined ShapeCaption
The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday in an effort to fill more than 1,000 open positions in the district.

The majority of the openings are teaching positions, with 381 postings as of Tuesday. Paraprofessionals make up the second-biggest chunk, with 176 postings. There are also 79 postings for custodians and 66 postings for food service workers.

ExploreMore news about DeKalb schools

The district’s website listed about 1,050 job postings as of Tuesday.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Columbia Middle School, 3001 Columbia Drive in Decatur. Applicants can register for the event and fill out a job application on the district’s website.

The first day of classes for the new school year is Aug. 8.

At a job fair earlier this month for openings in facilities, operations and transportation, the district identified 110 candidates to move forward in the hiring process.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison20h ago
OPINION: The end of Roe impacts men too
1h ago
Alpharetta to launch its own investigation into outgoing judge
2h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
16h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
16h ago
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price
15h ago
The Latest
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
16h ago
New billboards decry antisemitism in metro Atlanta
Atlanta assistant superintendent to leave for Bibb County job
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top