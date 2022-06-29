DeKalb schools hosts job fair to fill hundreds of positions

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday in an effort to fill more than 1,000 open positions in the district.
The majority of the openings are teaching positions, with 381 postings as of Tuesday. Paraprofessionals make up the second-biggest chunk, with 176 postings. There are also 79 postings for custodians and 66 postings for food service workers.
The district’s website listed about 1,050 job postings as of Tuesday.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Columbia Middle School, 3001 Columbia Drive in Decatur. Applicants can register for the event and fill out a job application on the district’s website.
The first day of classes for the new school year is Aug. 8.
At a job fair earlier this month for openings in facilities, operations and transportation, the district identified 110 candidates to move forward in the hiring process.
