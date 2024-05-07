DeKalb school gets new, more accurate name

DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts will now be known as DeKalb Arts Academy.
The school board approved the change at its Monday meeting, after several months of committee meetings and a popular vote.
The Avondale Estates magnet school actually serves students in grades K-8, meaning it’s technically not an elementary school. Roughly 1,000 people — including students, alumni, parents and staff — voted, and “DeKalb Arts Academy” was the clear winner.
Other options included DeKalb Magnet School of the Arts, DeKalb Elementary and Middle School of the Arts and DeKalb Enrichment School of the Arts.
The change could cost $25,000, according to estimates provided by district staff. That would cover changes to signage and letterheads, some repainting and other unexpected costs.
With a magnet school, students have to meet minimum requirements and enroll through the district’s school choice lottery process. Students at the school focus on visual and performing arts.
About the Author
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com