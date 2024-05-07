DeKalb school gets new, more accurate name

DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts will now be known as DeKalb Arts Academy.

The school board approved the change at its Monday meeting, after several months of committee meetings and a popular vote.

The Avondale Estates magnet school actually serves students in grades K-8, meaning it’s technically not an elementary school. Roughly 1,000 people — including students, alumni, parents and staff — voted, and “DeKalb Arts Academy” was the clear winner.