BreakingNews
Restaurant worker injured, barbershop damaged in nearby Atlanta shootings
ajc logo
X

DeKalb school district underfunded charter schools, judge finds

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District wrongly withheld funds from seven DeKalb charter schools, a judge ruled.

The schools missed out on more than $10 million in funding in recent years, according to the Georgia Charter School Association.

Fulton County Superior Court Senior Judge Jerry Baxter issued a summary judgment last week in favor of five of the six claims made by the charter schools. Their contracts include a provision that any legal action be filed in Fulton County.

The district breached its contracts with the schools when it did not meet minimum funding requirements, withheld state and federal funding, and improperly withheld 3% of the schools’ funding for an “administrative fee” without providing administrative services, the ruling stated.

The judge denied the schools’ claim that the schools were owed funding from the special purpose local option sales tax.

State law requires that districts fund charter schools “no less favorably” than other schools. The infractions date back to 2015, in some cases, the schools said.

ExploreState audit highlights financial worries in DeKalb schools

Charter schools receive public funding but are run independently of the local school system. The charter schools are overseen by the district, explained Andrew Lewis, who spend 12 years as the executive vice president of the Georgia Charter Schools Association and is now the vice president of Opus, a financial management platform for public charter schools.

“The court has found that the district did not treat these students equitably as compared to other students in DeKalb,” Lewis said. “And those actions are shameful.”

It is the district’s long-standing practice not to comment on pending litigation, a spokesman said in an email.

The district is seeking an immediate review by the state court of appeals, an attorney for the charter schools said. If it’s granted, then both parties will present their positions and await a ruling.

ExploreMore news about DeKalb schools

“For these schools, this is an incredible amount of money,” Lewis said about the $10 million in question.

He added that inequitable funding is “commonplace” and “one of the greatest hurdles” for charter schools. He pointed to a similar effort more than 10 years ago by Atlanta Public Schools to change how its charter schools were funded in an effort to pay off a huge pension debt. The charter schools won in a lawsuit.

The DeKalb lawsuit was originally filed in August 2020.

“This is a win for the more than 4,000 students enrolled in DeKalb County’s public charter schools,” said Tony Roberts, president and CEO of the Georgia Charter Schools Association, in a news release. “The ruling also sends a clear signal that charter schools are public schools, and all children who attend them deserve equitable funding.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty14h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Public Schools

After rescinding first pick, APS selects principal for new school
Feds ease rules for public service workers seeking student debt relief
DeKalb school district hires chief operating officer, regional leaders
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
12h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top