DeKalb County district files charges against former school police officer

The altercation occurred at about noon on Sept. 27, according to an incident report. The student is Black and male, according to the report.

The document says Officer Almond Bullard was unable to complete the report due to an injury he received from the altercation. Sgt. Kenneth Bradshaw directed Bullard to the workers’ compensation doctor for an examination of his left elbow, according to the report. Bullard was subsequently placed on paid administrative leave, the report said.