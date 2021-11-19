DeKalb County district files charges against former school police officer

The DeKalb County School District is in the process of filing criminal charges against a former school resource officer who is accused of using excessive force against a 15-year-old Towers High School student, according to a statement released Friday.
The altercation occurred at about noon on Sept. 27, according to an incident report. The student is Black and male, according to the report.
The document says Officer Almond Bullard was unable to complete the report due to an injury he received from the altercation. Sgt. Kenneth Bradshaw directed Bullard to the workers’ compensation doctor for an examination of his left elbow, according to the report. Bullard was subsequently placed on paid administrative leave, the report said.
Bradshaw updated the report Tuesday to note Bullard was dismissed from the department.
The school district said an internal affairs investigation determined Bullard used excessive force. The district did not respond to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to describe what happened, nor did the statement specify which charges were being filed.
“The safety and well-being of our students remain a top priority,” the district said.
Towers High School is in Belvedere Park, southeast of Decatur.
