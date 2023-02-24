X
Dark Mode Toggle

DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale schools to host hiring events

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Some jobs come with bonuses

Metro Atlanta residents seeking jobs will have the chance to check out opportunities at several local school districts.

The school systems of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties are all hosting jobs fairs soon.

The DeKalb County School System’s hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Stonecrest. The district is hiring for all positions, according to a news release.

A full list of openings is available on the district website.

DeKalb is offering incentives for bus drivers, school resource officers and teachers. Teachers who transfer can receive up to $4,000.

ExploreBurnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure

Gwinnett County Public Schools requires candidates to register for its fair by Feb. 28. The event will be March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

The district is offering bonuses for school psychologists, speech language pathologists and teachers. Teachers in specific fields, such as special education or computer science, can receive a higher bonus. There’s an additional pay incentive for bilingual teachers.

The district is also seeking bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, paraprofessionals, tech support and numerous other positions, according to a news release.

Rockdale County Public Schools is seeking teachers for next school year at its job fair March 4.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office, 960 Pine Street NE, in Conyers.

Candidates must register in advance on the district website or through the Career Fair Plus smart phone app.

Representatives from all 22 schools in the county will be at the fair. District staff will conduct interviews on site, and candidates may schedule those in advance when they register.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta’s new problem property list drops some notorious apartments7h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Music is Braves pitcher Spencer Strider’s big hobby
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
7h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
1h ago
K-12 school voucher bill introduced in Georgia Senate
7h ago
Lakeside High teachers make dual enrollment access easier for students
7h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top