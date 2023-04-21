DeKalb County assistant principal accused of sexual battery, sodomy

An assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School was arrested Thursday on sexual battery and other charges, according to police records.
Samuel Wilder was charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and simple battery.
No students were involved in the allegations, the school district said in a statement.
The DeKalb County School District Police Department began investigating Wilder after receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions, the district stated. Wilder was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which district officials said uncovered evidence that led to his arrest.
DeKalb “takes staff allegations very seriously and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else,” the statement said.
About the Author
Credit: WSB Radio/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com