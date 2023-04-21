BreakingNews
DeKalb County assistant principal accused of sexual battery, sodomy

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School was arrested Thursday on sexual battery and other charges, according to police records.

Samuel Wilder was charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and simple battery.

No students were involved in the allegations, the school district said in a statement.

The DeKalb County School District Police Department began investigating Wilder after receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions, the district stated. Wilder was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which district officials said uncovered evidence that led to his arrest.

DeKalb “takes staff allegations very seriously and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else,” the statement said.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

