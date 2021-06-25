Deadline for COVID-19 special needs education grant applications approaches

The money comes from $10 million that Gov. Brian Kemp set aside from his share of stimulus funds for education. The federal government has given Georgia more than $6 billion in K-12 funding in three rounds of stimulus since the first months of the pandemic last year.

Most of the money went to school districts via the Georgia Department of Education, but both that agency and the governor’s office were given a portion of the funding to disburse where they saw need.