Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules

Cobb County students won’t be able to get lunch delivered to school this year, according to an update to the school district’s student code of conduct.

The new rule, added under the code of conduct’s “disruption of school” category, states that students need a principal’s permission to get anything delivered to the school, including but not limited to UberEats, DoorDash or restaurant deliveries.

Punishments for breaking this rule could range from an administrative conference to in-school or out-of-school suspension, the rule states.

Atlanta Public Schools also prohibits food from being delivered to students during the school day.

In another change to the Cobb rules, TikTok was added to the list of specifically prohibited social media sites. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat are also prohibited during the regular school day without permission from a teacher, the rules state.

The food delivery and TikTok rules were added to the code of conduct as part of a routine update, explained Director of Policy and Planning Darryl York to school board members on Thursday. The code of conduct is an administrative rule, not a school board policy, so the board did not need to vote on the changes.

Students receive the code of conduct at the beginning of each year, York stated, and the rules are always available online.

Here’s a list of other changes to the code of conduct that will be in effect in the coming school year:

• CBD products were added to a list of prohibited substances. Marijuana and cannabis oil were already prohibited.

• Elementary and middle school students are not allowed to use smartwatches or cellphones during recess, as well as the previously stated instructional time, class change time, breakfast or lunch.

• Students are not allowed to gather in an area for any purpose other than the intended purpose of that area, the updated rules state. For example, more than one student is at a time in a restroom stall.

• The new rules clarify the definition of physical harassment to include hazing, intentionally urinating on another person, lifting a student’s skirt or pantsing someone.

• The rules about district technology resources apply to district-issued technology devices both on and off campus.

• The rules around tobacco use were updated to apply to vaping and any other smoking products, and also now prohibit the distribution of any such products.