Cobb schools employee accused of having alcohol in classroom

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Cobb County School District employee was accused of having alcohol in an elementary school classroom last week, according to an arrest warrant.

Jean Warnken allegedly had a reusable plastic cup with a lid and straw containing an alcoholic beverage in a Davis Elementary classroom with students on the morning of March 3, the warrant stated.

Warnken was named the school’s employee of the year in 2020. She is no longer employed by the district, a spokeswoman stated.

“Although this person no longer works for the district, Cobb Schools police and local administration are working with a police investigation into a paraprofessional,” she stated. “We expect all employees to support students as professionals and uphold district policy.”

Bond was set at $1,500. Warnken is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs, or enter any school district property, according to the bond order.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC.

