Cobb County students answer pressing questions about Santa

In the world according to McCall Primary School students, reindeer eat glitter. Rudolph’s nose is red because he painted it. And while Santa is sliding down chimneys and avoiding fires, Mrs. Claus is protecting the world.
The kindergarten and first-grade students in Cobb County spent time earlier this month to answer some questions about how, exactly, all this Santa business works.
Their answers are merry, funny and bright.
What do reindeer eat?
- Eli Kinney: “Reindeer food, I don’t know what it’s called, but it’s like glitter.”
- Xavier Purser: “Real food, like cheese.”
- Annorah Porter: “Mice.”
- Sal Sturino: “Reindeer food — it’s like red, green and white. I think it’s made of carrots.”
- Jayden Gregory: “Carrots.”
- Ava Nash: “Sometimes they eat carrots.”
- Raelynn Shrader: “Carrots and glitter things because I always put glitter in my yard.”
- William Davis: “Grass.”
Why is Rudolph’s nose red?
- Eli: “Because he’s a special kind of reindeer.”
- Xavier: “Because he can smell.”
- Annorah: “Because he’s sick.”
- Sal: “He was born different than all the rest.”
- Jayden: “He probably painted it.”
- Ava: “I forgot.”
- Raelynn: “He’s different from other friends. He’s just a special reindeer.”
- William: “He thought he was a dog.”
How does Santa get down the chimney?
- Eli: “He uses his magic to go down the chimney.”
- Xavier: “He pushes his feet in and goes down.”
- Annorah: “He has a little rope to get down.”
- Sal: “He puts his arms and legs together and then he goes through the fireplace.”
- Jayden: ”He slides down it.”
- Ava: “His reindeer flies him to the roof. Then he slides down — but if you want him to come, don’t leave the fire on.”
- Raelynn: “He slides.”
- William: “He jumps down.”
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Steve Schaefer
What is Mrs. Claus’ job during the Christmas season?
- Eli: “Probably making sure all the kids are like good and nice. She makes sure they get the correct presents.”
- Xavier: “She hands out all the presents.”
- Annorah: “She protects the world and the gnomes.”
- Sal: “Her job is to cook. She cooks cookies.”
- Jayden: “She sits down.”
- Ava: “To feed Santa so he gets fatter.”
- Raelynn: “Decorating the house or making cookies. Santa has to have decorations in his house too.”
- William: “She waits in the sleigh with Santa.”
What do the elves do while the children are sleeping?
- Eli: “They make the presents for the kids.”
- Xavier: “They hide; they go inside your cereal.”
- Annorah: “Make the presents for the kids.”
- Sal: “They give you some prizes.”
- Jayden: “Give you presents.”
- Ava: “They set up the presents by the Christmas tree and quickly run.”
- Raelynn: “Making presents before Santa leaves.”
- William: “They make the toys.”
About the Author