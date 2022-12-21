Cobb County students answer pressing questions about Santa

- Xavier Purser: “Real food, like cheese.”

- Annorah Porter: “Mice.”

- Sal Sturino: “Reindeer food — it’s like red, green and white. I think it’s made of carrots.”

- Jayden Gregory: “Carrots.”

- Ava Nash: “Sometimes they eat carrots.”

- Raelynn Shrader: “Carrots and glitter things because I always put glitter in my yard.”

- William Davis: “Grass.”

Why is Rudolph’s nose red?

- Eli: “Because he’s a special kind of reindeer.”

- Xavier: “Because he can smell.”

- Annorah: “Because he’s sick.”

- Sal: “He was born different than all the rest.”

- Jayden: “He probably painted it.”

- Ava: “I forgot.”

- Raelynn: “He’s different from other friends. He’s just a special reindeer.”

- William: “He thought he was a dog.”

How does Santa get down the chimney?

- Eli: “He uses his magic to go down the chimney.”

- Xavier: “He pushes his feet in and goes down.”

- Annorah: “He has a little rope to get down.”

- Sal: “He puts his arms and legs together and then he goes through the fireplace.”

- Jayden: ”He slides down it.”

- Ava: “His reindeer flies him to the roof. Then he slides down — but if you want him to come, don’t leave the fire on.”

- Raelynn: “He slides.”

- William: “He jumps down.”

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

What is Mrs. Claus’ job during the Christmas season?

- Eli: “Probably making sure all the kids are like good and nice. She makes sure they get the correct presents.”

- Xavier: “She hands out all the presents.”

- Annorah: “She protects the world and the gnomes.”

- Sal: “Her job is to cook. She cooks cookies.”

- Jayden: “She sits down.”

- Ava: “To feed Santa so he gets fatter.”

- Raelynn: “Decorating the house or making cookies. Santa has to have decorations in his house too.”

- William: “She waits in the sleigh with Santa.”

What do the elves do while the children are sleeping?

- Eli: “They make the presents for the kids.”

- Xavier: “They hide; they go inside your cereal.”

- Annorah: “Make the presents for the kids.”

- Sal: “They give you some prizes.”

- Jayden: “Give you presents.”

- Ava: “They set up the presents by the Christmas tree and quickly run.”

- Raelynn: “Making presents before Santa leaves.”

- William: “They make the toys.”