Cobb County school to host Thanksgiving Day meal

A Cobb County middle school is hosting a free Thanksgiving Day meal for the community.

Pearson Middle School, 240 Barber Road in Marietta, is holding its 3rd annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The school is also offering free family pictures to all who attend. As of late last week, nearly 200 people RSVP’d for the event.

On Dec. 9, Pearson Middle School is hosting a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and offer free family pictures. The school plans to continue our partnership with Allatoona High School for both events.