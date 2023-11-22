Cobb County school to host Thanksgiving Day meal

BreakingNews
A Cobb County middle school is hosting a free Thanksgiving Day meal for the community.

Pearson Middle School, 240 Barber Road in Marietta, is holding its 3rd annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The school is also offering free family pictures to all who attend. As of late last week, nearly 200 people RSVP’d for the event.

On Dec. 9, Pearson Middle School is hosting a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and offer free family pictures. The school plans to continue our partnership with Allatoona High School for both events.

Pearson Middle School partners with Publix on efforts to alleviate hunger, such as the school’s Fresh Market, which provides groceries for families in need.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

