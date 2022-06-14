ajc logo
X

Cobb County high schools earn dual accreditation

High schools in the Cobb County School District are now accredited by two different agencies. (Courtesy of Cobb County School District)

Credit: Cobb County School District

Combined ShapeCaption
High schools in the Cobb County School District are now accredited by two different agencies. (Courtesy of Cobb County School District)

Credit: Cobb County School District

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Cobb County high schools are now dually accredited, the district recently announced.

The district’s 17 high schools were evaluated by the Georgia Accrediting Commission earlier this year. Each school earned the agency’s highest ranking, “accredited with quality.”

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the move has nothing to do with the district’s existing accreditation from Cognia, the state’s largest agency. Last year, the agency released a critical review of the district before reversing most of its criticism a few months later. The district’s accreditation status never changed.

“This has no bearing on Cognia accreditation, nor does it even insinuate that we’re looking to do something different with Cognia accreditation,” Ragsdale said. “This was already in motion and it’s just a good plan to have, as many of the large districts (are) dually accredited for their high schools.”

ExploreGroup that accredits metro Atlanta schools operates under public’s radar

News that the district was consulting with the Georgia Accrediting Commission came after Cognia completed a special review of the district in 2021. Cognia initiated the review after receiving complaints from board members, residents and teachers. The complaints focused on the board’s governance and financial decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original review found that the board rushed into policy changes and did not properly vet spending decisions. Released in November, it gave the board one year to address these issues. But the agency walked back most of the review’s findings in March. It commended the board for its fiscal responsibility and for following correct procedures when implementing policy changes.

The agency maintained that the board was not working together effectively.

“You are divided,” Cognia CEO Mark Elgart told board members in March. “It’s highly evident.”

Three of the board’s seven members were among the complainants that led to the review. The three Black Democratic members accused the four white Republican members of preventing them from speaking at meetings or adding items to the agenda.

ExploreAccreditation agency reverses most criticism of Cobb County Schools

The reversal of most of Cognia’s original criticism did not sit well with those board members.

“I’m glad to see that we’re seeking this additional layer of accreditation, especially in light of Cognia’s inability to adequately provide guidance to a district like ours,” Charisse Davis, one of the board members who complained, said last week.

The Cobb County School District paid $3,000 for the Georgia Accrediting Commission to review its high schools, and will pay $850 annually. Cognia accredits the entire district rather than individual schools. The district pays more than $100,000 for its membership annually.

Although Georgia law does not require that districts be accredited, students must graduate from accredited high schools to take advantage of the state’s college scholarship programs.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot 7h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
9h ago
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run
6h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
21h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
21h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
16h ago
The Latest
DeKalb school district seeking to hire for 3 top positions
2h ago
Fulton County Schools starts summer learning for 15,000 students
Abrams, Kemp push differing approaches to school safety
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top