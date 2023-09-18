Clark Atlanta recommends fund to help students impacted by flooding

Clark Atlanta University has a suggestion for how people can assist students who were directly impacted by Thursday’s flash flood on part of its campus.

The school recommends donations “be channeled through” its “Student Emergency Fund” which accepts one-time or monthly gifts.

Thursday’s storms ripped apart walls and damaged rooms at Holmes Hall, displacing about two dozen students at the private, historically Black university located on Atlanta’s Westside, about a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Clark Atlanta has about 4,000 students. The flooding created minor damage at nearby Spelman College, officials said.

Thursday’s storm and others like it show that cities need to prepare for more intense deluges, experts said. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he has asked the city’s Watershed Management Department to evaluate Atlanta’s sewer grid.