Clark Atlanta cancels classes for ‘reflection’ after fatal shooting

Clark Atlanta University canceled classes Thursday to give students a break from their academic schedule after a sophomore was fatally shot near campus earlier this week.
Jatonne Sterling, 20, of Chicago was killed Tuesday afternoon in the Beckwith Street parking lot of a Catholic campus ministry. The site is near a residence hall and the heart of the Atlanta University Center.
Atlanta police have not released details about a suspect, but have called a news conference for Thursday afternoon in reference to the shooting.
Over the last two days, some Clark Atlanta students have taken to social media to express concerns about safety, security levels and how the school communicated with students after the incident. School officials have declined interview requests to speak about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
A Clark Atlanta spokeswoman confirmed that classes were canceled Thursday “for students as a time of reflection and solidarity.” Grief counselors are on campus. The university also scheduled a town hall for Friday to hear from students.
The Atlanta University Center Consortium, which includes Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically Black colleges, said Wednesday that the security and police presence has been elevated in the area. Several security cars were seen monitoring the area Wednesday.
Leaders at the Lyke House, the Catholic center outside which the shooting took place, held a small prayer vigil Wednesday afternoon.
Later that evening, many more Clark Atlanta students gathered for another vigil, where students lit candles and released red balloons into the night sky to pay tribute to Sterling.
