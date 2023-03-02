Clark Atlanta cancels classes for ‘reflection’ after fatal shooting

A Clark Atlanta spokeswoman confirmed that classes were canceled Thursday “for students as a time of reflection and solidarity.” Grief counselors are on campus. The university also scheduled a town hall for Friday to hear from students.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium, which includes Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically Black colleges, said Wednesday that the security and police presence has been elevated in the area. Several security cars were seen monitoring the area Wednesday.

Credit: Rudy Schlosser Credit: Rudy Schlosser

Leaders at the Lyke House, the Catholic center outside which the shooting took place, held a small prayer vigil Wednesday afternoon.

Later that evening, many more Clark Atlanta students gathered for another vigil, where students lit candles and released red balloons into the night sky to pay tribute to Sterling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.