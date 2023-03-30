Camp Twin Lakes celebrates 30 years with expansion

The new space is designed to accommodate populations that previously could not attend Camp Twin Lakes, such as children with mental health disorders. Jill Morrisey, chief executive of the camp, said it has worked in recent years to welcome campers with different life situations, such as living in foster care or having a parent who is incarcerated.

Morrisey noted all campers, who come from every county in Georgia, receive scholarships that prevent finances from barring anyone’s attendance.

Along with having access to activities, Wortman said one of the best parts of camp is being around people with similar physical challenges and knowing there are accommodations for them.

“People at camp don’t ask me, what’s going on or why I’m in the (wheel)chair,” she said. “It’s a relief — it is every year — for me to come to a place where I don’t have to endure concerns about a place being accessible. I know that all those worries are being taken care of.”

Members of the camp community got to look around the empty cabins and other facilities after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Thursday, but longtime leaders in the organization said the place will really come alive toward the end of April when the first campers visit.

“You don’t know camp until you come to camp,” Elizabeth Correll Richards, a board member who helped lead fundraising for the expansion, said. “You have to get on the campus and see the families and see the kids and watch their lives change in front of you.”

She said campers don’t just get to have fun and make friends. They encourage one another, develop new skills and gain independence.

Doug Hertz, the founder of Camp Twin Lakes, said he never expected the camp to grow to this size. With the new campus, Camp Twin Lakes is expected to serve 13,500 campers per year.

He’s taken aback by how often strangers approach him with a story about Camp Twin Lakes, but over 30 years, about 150,000 campers have attended. “It reminds me that we did something pretty good here,” he said.