Bill would make more Georgia students eligible for need-based aid

Students in two-year programs likely wouldn’t hit the 80% credit threshold until partway through their final year.

By tweaking the program’s credit requirements, more students could participate.

“The idea is to make it more usable,” said Martin, who chairs the House Higher Education Committee.

The program’s budget in its first year is $10 million, but to date, only about $3 million has been used because of the limitations, Martin said. The legislation became law in July.

Lawmakers could have further conversations about how much to fund the program next year. They also could discuss whether to change the current maximum award amount per student, currently set at $2,500.

Georgia is one of just two states that lacks a wide-scale need-based financial aid program, according to experts. The state’s HOPE scholarship program is merit-based.

Advocates, including the scholarship organization Achieve Atlanta, have urged the state to provide more financial aid specifically for those students who struggle the most to pay for college.

“While Achieve Atlanta would like to see even further expansion of need-based aid to support more students in Georgia, this adjustment will open eligibility to additional students within the existing completion grant program,” said Korynn Schooley, the group’s vice president of college access, in an email.