Baseball, softball stadium upgrades approved for University of Georgia

The University of Georgia is getting a $38.5 million softball stadium update and a $45 million baseball stadium expansion.
The Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the two construction projects, to be paid for by the UGA Athletic Association.
Improvements to the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, home to the university’s varsity softball team, include a new 27,500-square-foot facility to be built beyond the left field wall. It will feature a clubhouse with a locker room, a training room, lounge and a meeting room, according to board documents. It also would contain a weight room and indoor practice area that will be used by multiple sports teams.
At Foley Field, where the varsity baseball team plays, UGA will build a roughly 41,000-square-foot addition along the third base line. The added space will boast batting cages, a pitching lab, a players lounge, coaches offices, among other amenities. The team’s existing locker room will also be renovated.
The Foley Field plan also includes adding about 230 seats and a new entry gate at Rutherford Street.
Officials previously said construction is expected to begin this summer.
