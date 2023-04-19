Baseball, softball stadium upgrades approved for University of Georgia

The Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the two construction projects, to be paid for by the UGA Athletic Association.

Improvements to the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, home to the university’s varsity softball team, include a new 27,500-square-foot facility to be built beyond the left field wall. It will feature a clubhouse with a locker room, a training room, lounge and a meeting room, according to board documents. It also would contain a weight room and indoor practice area that will be used by multiple sports teams.