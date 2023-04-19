X

Baseball, softball stadium upgrades approved for University of Georgia

Credit: Courtesy of UGA

Credit: Courtesy of UGA

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The University of Georgia is getting a $38.5 million softball stadium update and a $45 million baseball stadium expansion.

The Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the two construction projects, to be paid for by the UGA Athletic Association.

ExploreGeorgia AD gives update on renovations to Sanford Stadium, athletic facilities

Improvements to the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, home to the university’s varsity softball team, include a new 27,500-square-foot facility to be built beyond the left field wall. It will feature a clubhouse with a locker room, a training room, lounge and a meeting room, according to board documents. It also would contain a weight room and indoor practice area that will be used by multiple sports teams.

At Foley Field, where the varsity baseball team plays, UGA will build a roughly 41,000-square-foot addition along the third base line. The added space will boast batting cages, a pitching lab, a players lounge, coaches offices, among other amenities. The team’s existing locker room will also be renovated.

The Foley Field plan also includes adding about 230 seats and a new entry gate at Rutherford Street.

Officials previously said construction is expected to begin this summer.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate5h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
7h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
53m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
53m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
4h ago
The Latest

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require ACT, SAT for one more year
51m ago
DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
53m ago
Metro Atlanta schools hold events to mark Earth Week
8h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
22h ago
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
3h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top