Atlanta school board chair names new leaders for committees

Atlanta Board of Education Chair Eshé Collins appointed board members to lead various committees on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Atlanta Board of Education Chair Eshé Collins appointed board members to lead various committees on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Atlanta school board members have been assigned to serve on budget, audit, policy and other committees.

Atlanta Board of Education Chair Eshé Collins appointed fellow board members to numerous panels at a recent board meeting.

The appointments include:

Accountability committee (tasked with evaluating the superintendent): Aretta Baldon, Jennifer McDonald and Michelle Olympiadis, with Baldon serving as chair.

Audit committee: Aretta Baldon, Eshé Collins and Katie Howard. The committee, which includes three advisory members from the community, will select a chair.

Board development (tasked with planning professional development and other governance work): Katie Howard, Tamara Jones and Erika Mitchell, with Mitchell serving as chair.

Budget commission: Cynthia Briscoe Brown, Jason Esteves and Michelle Olympiadis, with Olympiadis serving as chair.

Policy review: Cynthia Briscoe Brown, Tamara Jones and Erika Mitchell, with Briscoe Brown serving as chair.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

