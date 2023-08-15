Atlanta school board approves property tax increase

The Atlanta school board approved a plan Monday to keep the district’s millage rate at 20.5 this school year.

Even though the rate won’t change, property values have risen, which means a tax increase for homeowners. As a result, Atlanta Public Schools had to advertise the rate as a 9.14% tax increase.

APS says a $325,000 house with a homestead exemption would see a tax increase of $137.

District officials say a full roll back of the millage rate would cut more than $30 million from this fiscal year’s budget. The rollback rate is 18.784 mills.

Some board members said they’re worried that the increase would stress certain populations in the city, such as elderly residents.

“Is there any possibility of going back and starting to talk about gradated homestead exemption as you start to hit 60 (years old)?” asked board member Tamara Jones.

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken said several exemptions are available to residents and that APS would keep working with legislators to provide relief for vulnerable populations.

Five of nine board members were present for the vote. The members who attended – Chairwoman Eshé Collins, Jones, Cynthia Briscoe Brown, Jessica Johnson and Erika Mitchell – all voted for the proposal. Board members Katie Howard, Michelle Olympiadis, Jennifer McDonald and Vice Chairwoman Aretta Baldon did not attend.