Judge: Senator Graham still must testify before grand jury
Atlanta Public Schools seeks $2 million for 150th anniversary events

Students watch television at Boys High School in this undated photo provided by Atlanta Public Schools. Boys High School opened in the fall of 1872 as one of the district's first high schools. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Public Schools

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools wants to raise $2 million to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The district, which enrolls about 50,000 students across 87 schools, was established in 1872. Officials are planning numerous events over the next year to celebrate the milestone, including a parade, gala celebration, prayer breakfast and other activities.

Joi Hunter, executive director of the district’s partnerships and development office, said the festivities will be paid for with private and corporate donations. Some events also will double as fundraisers.

”This is an opportunity for our students to see what APS is,” Hunter said at a recent joint committee meeting of city council and school board members.

Booker T. Washington High School, shown here in this photo from 1935, opened in 1924 as the first high school for African Americans in the city of Atlanta. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Public Schools

The district’s notable graduates over the years include basketball star Walt Frazier, civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and singer Gladys Knight.

Hunter and Pierre Gaither, the school board’s executive director, will serve as co-chairs of the anniversary celebration.

“We really worked to make sure there was an activity that everyone can participate in,” Gaither told the committee.

Details are still being organized. Officials said events include an April 22 parade, a gala celebration on Sept. 16, 2023, and a 5-kilometer run and walk.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

