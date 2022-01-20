Atlanta Public Schools opens applications for prekindergarten program

Families who want to enroll their child in Atlanta Public Schools’ prekindergarten program have until March 11 to apply.
The district is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year to its free, full-day prekindergarten program. The program is open to children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.
APS will use a random electronic lottery drawing to determine which students are admitted. The lottery will take place March 28.
For more information, visit the district’s website EnrollEarlyATL.com.
