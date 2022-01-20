Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools opens applications for prekindergarten program

Atlanta Public Schools is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year's prekindergarten program. (ALYSSA POINTER/AJC FILE PHOTO)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Public Schools is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year's prekindergarten program. (ALYSSA POINTER/AJC FILE PHOTO)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Families who want to enroll their child in Atlanta Public Schools’ prekindergarten program have until March 11 to apply.

The district is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year to its free, full-day prekindergarten program. The program is open to children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

APS will use a random electronic lottery drawing to determine which students are admitted. The lottery will take place March 28.

For more information, visit the district’s website EnrollEarlyATL.com.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Tech prof faces backlash over COVID-19 ‘scamdemic’ comments
16h ago
Georgia legislators, educators square off over critical race theory
20h ago
Cobb students push to speak to school board without parent permission
21h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top