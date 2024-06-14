Atlanta Public Schools chief academic officer takes job in Virginia

Yolonda Brown, the chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools, has accepted a position as interim superintendent in the Petersburg City Public Schools system in Virginia, according to a press release.
The district, south of Richmond, has just over 4,000 students. APS enrolled 49,575 last spring, according to state data.
Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she will step down from her role in APS on June 30. She added that she is proud of the work she’s done since becoming chief academic officer in the fall of 2020.
“I was able to guide the district, academically, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond to implement some robust strategies to support our students,” Brown said via email. “As a result of this work, we were able to achieve the highest year-over-year gains in proficiency rates in elementary literacy, numeracy, and ... Algebra 1 and we achieved the highest graduation rate of 86.6 (percent), for the first time surpassing the state of Georgia’s graduation rate.”
Before serving in her current position, Brown was an associate superintendent in APS, the founding principal of Springdale Park Elementary School (SPARK) and served as principal at the former C.W. Hill Elementary School, which closed in 2009.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink/AJC