Atlanta Public Schools chief academic officer takes job in Virginia

Yolonda Brown, the chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools, has accepted a position as interim superintendent in the Petersburg City Public Schools system in Virginia, according to a press release.

The district, south of Richmond, has just over 4,000 students. APS enrolled 49,575 last spring, according to state data.

Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she will step down from her role in APS on June 30. She added that she is proud of the work she’s done since becoming chief academic officer in the fall of 2020.