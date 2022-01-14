Atlanta district turns to staffing agency for special education teachers

APS offered a $3,000 hiring bonus, but officials said they have had trouble recruiting enough special education teachers to meet the need.

”We are actually actively working on securing additional staffing to address the special education shortage because we did have a little bit of difficulty with finding teachers who can teach virtually with special ed,” said Katika Lovett, assistant superintendent of student services, at this week’s board meeting.

About 2,310 students are signed up for virtual learning, said Aleigha Henderson-Rosser, assistant superintendent for instructional technology.

She said APS was able to accommodate almost all students who requested to make the switch, except some special education students.