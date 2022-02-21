Hamburger icon
Atlanta district to build athletic field houses at 4 more high schools

The field house at Carver High School is shown in this photo from Atlanta Public Schools. The district is planning to build four more field houses at other high schools this year. Photo from Atlanta Public Schools

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Public Schools

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

New athletic field houses are coming to four Atlanta high schools.

The Atlanta Board of Education recently approved a construction contract worth more than $5.8 million to build the facilities at Maynard Jackson, Mays, Therrell and Booker T. Washington high schools.

The cost will be covered through a one-cent sales tax, known as an education special purpose local option sales tax, which generates money for Atlanta Public Schools’ building projects.

Construction is expected to be complete by fall, according to APS documents. The district awarded the contract to the Winter Construction Co.

Ensuring that all Atlanta high schools have field houses has been part of the district’s spending plan since 2016. The facilities feature restrooms, an area to sell concessions and space for storage.

In 2019, APS built two field houses, including one at Douglass High School. The other serves students who attend the all-girls Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and the all-boys The B.E.S.T. Academy.

In 2021, Carver and South Atlanta high schools got their field houses.

Student-athletes at Midtown High School use the Walden Athletic Complex, which opened in 2018, and its field house.

North Atlanta High School has a field house that dates to 2013.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

