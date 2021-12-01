Atlanta district surveys families on when school year should start

Should Atlanta students start school in July or August?
When should classes conclude? Before or after Memorial Day?
Atlanta Public Schools parents, students and employees have a chance to tell district officials their scheduling preferences for the next three academic calendars. The district is developing calendars for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
To gather input, the district created an online survey, which will remain open through Jan. 7.
The survey offers several potential start and end dates for the upcoming year. For example, one option would closely mirror the current year’s schedule. School would start Aug. 4 and end before Memorial Day.
But the district is offering other ideas as well, including starting classes as early as July 25 or as late as Aug. 22.
District officials will consider survey results and make a recommendation to the school board. An APS spokesman said the board is expected to review the suggested calendars in January and approve them in February.
