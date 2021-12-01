ajc logo
X

Atlanta district surveys families on when school year should start

Atlanta Public Schools is survey families and employees about when the next school year should start and end. BOB ANDRES /AJC FILE PHOTO
Caption
Atlanta Public Schools is survey families and employees about when the next school year should start and end. BOB ANDRES /AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Should Atlanta students start school in July or August?

When should classes conclude? Before or after Memorial Day?

Atlanta Public Schools parents, students and employees have a chance to tell district officials their scheduling preferences for the next three academic calendars. The district is developing calendars for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

ExploreAtlanta school board opposition to Buckhead City emerges as a top priority

To gather input, the district created an online survey, which will remain open through Jan. 7.

The survey offers several potential start and end dates for the upcoming year. For example, one option would closely mirror the current year’s schedule. School would start Aug. 4 and end before Memorial Day.

But the district is offering other ideas as well, including starting classes as early as July 25 or as late as Aug. 22.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

District officials will consider survey results and make a recommendation to the school board. An APS spokesman said the board is expected to review the suggested calendars in January and approve them in February.

About the Author

ajc.com

Vanessa McCray
Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Incumbent, APS parent win two Atlanta school board runoff races
14m ago
Buford City Schools superintendent to retire in summer
Georgia colleges teach new course on C.T. Vivian’s civil rights legacy
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top