Argyle Elementary educator named Cobb teacher of the year

Argyle Elementary teacher Jenifer Mitacek was selected to be the Cobb County School District’s teacher of the year.
The second-grade teacher with nine years of experience in the classroom was surprised with a schoolwide assembly Tuesday for the announcement. She said in a news release she focuses on bringing kindness into her classroom.
“I think it’s really important that as teachers, we not only trust ourselves, but we build that trust with our students and our families,” she said. “When you build that strong foundation with families and their students and you build that trust and you build those relationships, that’s when you can truly partner, and that’s when student success is going to happen.”
She said she prides herself on turning her classroom into a home away from home for her students.
Last month, the district also announced its high- and middle-school teachers of the year: Harrison High School English teacher Jordan Motsinger and Awtrey Middle School social studies teacher Derrick Tucker.
Mitacek will be considered for the statewide teacher of the year award.
“Mrs. Mitacek is a perfect example of why the Cobb County School District is so successful. Her work allows students to attain the one goal of student success,” said Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale in a news release. “Mrs. Mitacek builds a foundation for learning that will carry her students through their entire education and beyond.”
Credit: Photo Provided By Cobb County School Disri
Credit: Photo Provided By Cobb County School Disri
About the Author