Argyle Elementary educator named Cobb teacher of the year

The second-grade teacher with nine years of experience in the classroom was surprised with a schoolwide assembly Tuesday for the announcement. She said in a news release she focuses on bringing kindness into her classroom.

“I think it’s really important that as teachers, we not only trust ourselves, but we build that trust with our students and our families,” she said. “When you build that strong foundation with families and their students and you build that trust and you build those relationships, that’s when you can truly partner, and that’s when student success is going to happen.”