APS changes dress code to align with state law on mask mandates

Atlanta Public Schools recently changed its dress code policy to reflect a new state law allowing parents to opt children out of school mask mandates. CURTIS COMPTON / AJC FILE PHOTO

Atlanta Public Schools recently changed its dress code policy to reflect a new state law allowing parents to opt children out of school mask mandates. CURTIS COMPTON / AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools updated its student dress code to allow parents to opt their children out of future mask mandates, as recently required by state law.

The policy change is largely a formality.

Masks have not been required in Atlanta schools since March 1, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the end of mandatory mask usage. Later that month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation enabling parents to opt out of school mask mandates for the next five years.

In response, the Atlanta school board last week voted to change the district’s dress code to align it with state law.

“In accordance with state law, parents are allowed to opt their students out of any recommendation that students wear face masks,” the new APS dress code now states.

The board in August 2020 changed the dress code policy to require masks when recommended by public health experts.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

