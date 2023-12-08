Alumni group starts fundraiser to support students in Mays H.S. cluster

Graduates of a former Atlanta high school are holding an inaugural fundraiser Saturday to support students in Benjamin E. Mays High School cluster.

The Southwest High School Atlanta Alumni Association has scheduled its first Holiday Scholarship Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. The breakfast will include historical recollections, entertainment and a toy drive for students in the Mays High School cluster. They are also starting a scholarship fund for deserving graduating Benjamin E. Mays High School seniors.

The school’s class of 1969 also recently started the AAA Readers Literacy Initiative to promote literacy and cross-cultural understanding among schools and students.