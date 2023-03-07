X
Dark Mode Toggle

‘A memory that lasts’: Cobb students with special needs attend annual dance

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Once upon a time, in a castle far, far away, hundreds of princes and princesses came together for a ball.

Technically, once upon a time was Tuesday. The faraway castle was the gymnasium at Kennesaw Mountain High School. And the ball for royalty was an annual dance for Cobb County students with special needs.

Kennesaw Mountain High students have been hosting the annual dance since 2001. This year, more than 400 students with special needs came from across Cobb County, and about 200 students from the school acted as mentors for the day. This year’s theme: “Once Upon a Time at the Mountain.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

“It’s just such a joyous time,” said Amory Brown, a junior at Kennesaw Mountain High who helped organize the event. “It brings us all together. Because at the end of the day, we’re one — we’re one school, we’re one group, we’re one community.”

Kennesaw Mountain students participate in a character education program throughout the year to learn the importance of helping others. It prepares the students to act as mentors. The student council takes the lead on organizing the event itself. This year, the gym and red carpet entrance were decorated with storybook characters like Pinocchio, Captain Hook, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the Three Little Pigs.

There was a feast (in the form of a snack table), battles (of the dance variety) and general merriment. Students with special needs — some dressed in school shirts, some wearing dresses — found dance partners in the Kennesaw Mountain students wearing blue event T-shirts. They did the “Y.M.C.A.” and the “Cupid Shuffle” dances, hyped one another up in dance circles and formed a conga line big enough to circle the room.

ExploreMore news about Cobb schools

The event was livestreamed to involve even elementary students with special needs in the festivities.

The best part of the day is seeing how everyone interacts with one another, said Kennesaw Mountain High Principal Nathan Stark.

“There’s kind of a sense of respect and I’d almost say love for these kids when they come in,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s a memory that lasts for a long, long time.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta police

SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence 2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars
8h ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
5h ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Literacy and other education bills survive Crossover Day at Legislature
17h ago
Georgia Senate votes to widen access to private school vouchers
21h ago
Clark Atlanta stops classes, midterms for week after fatal shooting
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top