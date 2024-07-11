Johnson will earn a starting salary of $375,000

Johnson will earn a base salary of $375,000 during his first year with the school district. That matches former APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen’s starting salary and is higher than predecessor Lisa Herring’s initial salary of $320,000. Johnson will also receive an expense allowance of $1,200 a month. He will be eligible for annual salary increases offered to other executive administrators in APS. That amount can’t exceed 3%.

The district will pay Johnson’s relocation expenses and up to $4,000 in transitional housing costs.

The contract is for the maximum amount of time allowed by law

Georgia law caps school district superintendent contracts at three years. Johnson’s contract with APS is for three years, signaling the school board’s confidence in his tenure. Districts can offer one, two or three-year contracts to new hires. Before the original contract ends, districts can offer superintendents extensions of up to three years.

Johnson will receive separate compensation as a consultant for APS

A separate contract between APS and Johnson says he will earn a lump sum of $4,500 and a daily rate of $1,500 for days worked between July 8 and Aug. 4. He would also be reimbursed for work-related expenses during that time.

Johnson and Battle will swap roles in August

On Aug. 5, Johnson’s first official day as superintendent, Battle will transition to “special consultant to the superintendent.” According to a contract amendment, Battle will serve in that role until the end of December.

If things don’t work out ...

Johnson’s contract allows the school board to terminate the contract early with his consent. If the board ends the contract without cause, it will pay Johnson a year’s salary and will pay his health benefits for up to a year. Johnson can also terminate the contract without cause if he provides 120 days written notice.