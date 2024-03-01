49 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March

High school seniors still thinking about where to go to college can save money on application fees if they apply in March.
The Georgia Student Finance Commission said 49 Georgia private and public colleges and universities will waive fees between March 1-31 for Georgia high school seniors seeking admission for fall 2024.
Participants include numerous schools in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, Chattahoochee Technical College, Clayton State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Gwinnett Technical College and Kennesaw State University. A full list can be found on the commission’s website.
Applications to many of the state’s most competitive schools, including the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, were due in early January.
Last fall, more than 132,000 Georgia high school seniors received letters through the Georgia Match program, a new direct-admissions push by the state. The letters alert students to the public Georgia colleges that they are academically qualified to attend and prompt them to apply to the ones they’re interested in attending.
“We hope that by providing application fee waivers and making it easy for students to view their options, compare programs and costs, and claim their spot through the Georgia Match dashboard we can help more students achieve success in their post-secondary education with the least out-of-pocket costs possible,” the commission’s president, Lynne Riley, said in a written statement.
