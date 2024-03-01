BreakingNews
BREAKING | Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
Education

49 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March

Kennesaw State University is among 49 Georgia schools that will waive its application fee for high school seniors during the month of March. (Jason Getz / AJC file photo)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State University is among 49 Georgia schools that will waive its application fee for high school seniors during the month of March. (Jason Getz / AJC file photo)
By
2 minutes ago

High school seniors still thinking about where to go to college can save money on application fees if they apply in March.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission said 49 Georgia private and public colleges and universities will waive fees between March 1-31 for Georgia high school seniors seeking admission for fall 2024.

Participants include numerous schools in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, Chattahoochee Technical College, Clayton State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Gwinnett Technical College and Kennesaw State University. A full list can be found on the commission’s website.

Applications to many of the state’s most competitive schools, including the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, were due in early January.

Last fall, more than 132,000 Georgia high school seniors received letters through the Georgia Match program, a new direct-admissions push by the state. The letters alert students to the public Georgia colleges that they are academically qualified to attend and prompt them to apply to the ones they’re interested in attending.

“We hope that by providing application fee waivers and making it easy for students to view their options, compare programs and costs, and claim their spot through the Georgia Match dashboard we can help more students achieve success in their post-secondary education with the least out-of-pocket costs possible,” the commission’s president, Lynne Riley, said in a written statement.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight7h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

BREAKING
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
1h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
20h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
7h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
7h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cobb parents press school board on security after shooting outside school
14h ago
Georgia Senate seeks to banish influence of American Library Association
18h ago
Student stabbed at Brookwood High School; another student in custody
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals