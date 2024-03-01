49 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March

High school seniors still thinking about where to go to college can save money on application fees if they apply in March.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission said 49 Georgia private and public colleges and universities will waive fees between March 1-31 for Georgia high school seniors seeking admission for fall 2024.

Participants include numerous schools in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, Chattahoochee Technical College, Clayton State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Gwinnett Technical College and Kennesaw State University. A full list can be found on the commission’s website.