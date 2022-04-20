ajc logo
12 Fulton high schools recognized for Advanced Placement programs

Cambridge High School in Milton is among 12 Fulton County high schools to earn state recognition for the strength of its Advanced Placement program. AJC FILE PHOTO

Cambridge High School in Milton is among 12 Fulton County high schools to earn state recognition for the strength of its Advanced Placement program. AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Twelve Fulton County high schools were recently recognized for the strength of their Advanced Placement offerings.

The schools are: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Hapeville Career Academy, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood International Charter School, Roswell and Westlake.

Superintendent Mike Looney, in a written statement, praised students, teachers and staff for “keeping Fulton’s standards high in difficult times.”

He added: “They prevailed academically despite another incredibly complicated year with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Each year, the Georgia Department of Education recognizes high schools with strong AP programs. Students can earn college credit for scoring well on an AP exam.

This year, 239 schools in 88 districts earned state recognition as Advanced Placement Honor Schools.

The honors are based on 2021 scores and include various categories ranging from schools with robust STEM offerings to schools with a high percentage of students who take and perform well on AP exams.

Vanessa McCray

