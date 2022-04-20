12 Fulton high schools recognized for Advanced Placement programs

Twelve Fulton County high schools were recently recognized for the strength of their Advanced Placement offerings.
The schools are: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Hapeville Career Academy, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood International Charter School, Roswell and Westlake.
Superintendent Mike Looney, in a written statement, praised students, teachers and staff for “keeping Fulton’s standards high in difficult times.”
He added: “They prevailed academically despite another incredibly complicated year with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Each year, the Georgia Department of Education recognizes high schools with strong AP programs. Students can earn college credit for scoring well on an AP exam.
This year, 239 schools in 88 districts earned state recognition as Advanced Placement Honor Schools.
The honors are based on 2021 scores and include various categories ranging from schools with robust STEM offerings to schools with a high percentage of students who take and perform well on AP exams.
About the Author