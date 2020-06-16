The Deal Network: Who's who and how they are related

Application by Emily Merwin

Reporting by Shannon McCaffrey

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gov. Nathan Deal says he received no special treatment when the state ethics commission investigated and subsequently dismissed the most serious charges of financial wrongdoing stemming from his 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Others aren’t so sure.

One thing is clear: The large cast of characters involved form a complicated web of connections.

This interactive looks at who’s who, their roles and how they’re all related. The larger the bubble, the more connections that person has, whether through appointments, firings or complaints.

Simply hover over a bubble to see the list of names. The colored lines represent the nature of the relationship.

Can you think of a relationship that we’ve missed? E-mail Shannon McCaffrey.