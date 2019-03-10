AJC Classifieds: Help Center
Contact Us
Customer care is important to us. You can reach us at 404-577-5772 with questions about your ad, 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday- Friday, or email us at ajc.classified@coxinc.com.
For Tech support with entering an ad or how an ad appears online, please call: 404-526-5763
Placing an ad
- What are the rates for placing a classified ad?
- What is the deadline for placing a classified ad?
- How do I place an ad?
- When will my ad start?
- How much was I charged? Do I get a receipt?
- Can I start an ad, save it and return to finish it later?
- How do I change, edit, or cancel my ad?
- What are the terms for a Free Ad?
Photos
- I've placed my ad over the phone and wish to upload photos. When and how can I upload photos?
- What size should my photos be for uploading?
- Do photos have to be color or can I upload black & white photos?
What are the rates for placing an ad?
Rates vary by category and the length of time an ad runs, you can call us at 404-577-5772 to inquire or you can begin posting an ad and go through the steps of placing it to get a cost with no obligation.
What are the deadlines for placing an ad?
Print and Online Ads
|
Appear On:
|
Place By:
|
Sunday
|
2 pm Friday
|
Monday
|
2 pm Friday
|
Tuesday
|
2 pm Friday
|
Wednesday
|
2 pm Monday
|
Thursday
|
2 pm Tuesday
|
Friday
|
2 pm Wednesday
|
Saturday
|
2 pm Thursday
Where can I place an ad for merchandise, services or an event?
- Merchandise: you can visit ajc.com/classifieds
- From the homepage, click on the "Create your own classified ad"link. You will need to sign up for a free account to create your ad.
- You can visit accessAtlanta.com directly to access the free, self-serve event calendar. On the far right of the black menu bar, you will see "Add Event" click on that to list your event. If you need to make changes or delete your event, you can email eventshelp@ajc.com for assistance.
- Services: There is a fee for online service listings such as child care; posters can call (404) 577-5772, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm., Monday - Friday.
- Other:
How do I place an ad on ajc.com/classifieds?
To place an ad, you may use ourwebsite, place your ad over the phone by calling 404-577-5772, or you may email us at: ajc.classified@ajc.com.
Your ad will be posted in print and online according to the schedule on your order confirmation once it has been approved for publication.
How much was I charged? Do I get a receipt?
If you placed your ad online, you will receive an email receipt with details of your transaction. The email will be sent to the email address that you provided when you set up your account. You can view the email you used by logging in and clicking on "Account"and "My Profile".
Can I start an ad, save it and return to finish it later?
You will need to pay for and save your ad in order to see it later.
- If it is still prior to deadline, log back in your account.
- Select the "Account" link in the Help menu on the left.
- Click "My Orders" and you will see a list of orders.
- Select your order and then click on the "Edit" button
- Make your changes and enter additional payment, if necessary.
If it is past deadline and that option is no longer available to you, you can call us at 404-577-5772 and we will make any desired changes for you.
How do I change, edit, or cancel my ad?
You can cancel your ad by logging in and clicking the "Account" link in the Help Menu on the left. Then select "My Orders" to bring up a list of your orders. Select an order to edit or cancel the ad. You can also edit an ad by calling 404-577-5772. Once the deadline has passed, ALL changes and edits to print ads must be called in to 404-577-5772. Restrictions apply.
What are the terms for a Free Ad?
Free ads are limited to items sold in the merchandise category by private parties. NO business or commercial ads of any kind will be accepted in this category — they will be canceled. Ads are limited to one item per ad and must include a price. Ads will appear online at ajc.com/classifieds and will run as specified in the package description. Publisher reserves the right to edit, reject or reclassify advertisements at its sole discretion, without notice.
For more information please begin placing an ad.
I've placed my ad over the phone and wish to upload photos. When and how can I upload photos?
Your customer service representative will provide instructions on how to submit photos, generally via email, so call 404-577-5772 for help if you already placed your ad.
What size should my photos be for uploading?
Your photos should be no smaller than 400x400 pixels. A typical 1 mega-pixel digital camera will produce a photo that's 1024x768 pixels which is well suited for displaying online.
Do photos have to be color or can I upload black & white photos?
We accept black/white and color photos, however it is highly recommended that you upload color photos for best results.
