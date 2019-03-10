AJC Classifieds: Help Center

Customer care is important to us. You can reach us at 404-577-5772 with questions about your ad, 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday- Friday, or email us at ajc.classified@coxinc.com.

For Tech support with entering an ad or how an ad appears online, please call: 404-526-5763

ajchomefinder.com , and ajcjobs.com will remain the premier sites for buying and selling cars, homes and finding jobs. There will be a fee for cars, homes and job placement ads; posters can visit those sites directly or call (404) 577-5772, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm., Monday &emdash; Friday.

How do I place an ad on ajc.com/classifieds?

To place an ad, you may use our

website , place your ad over the phone by calling 404-577-5772, or you may email us at: ajc.classified@ajc.com.

When will my ad start?

Your ad will be posted in print and online according to the schedule on your order confirmation once it has been approved for publication.

How much was I charged? Do I get a receipt?

If you placed your ad online, you will receive an email receipt with details of your transaction. The email will be sent to the email address that you provided when you set up your account. You can view the email you used by logging in and clicking on "Account"and "My Profile".

Can I start an ad, save it and return to finish it later?

You will need to pay for and save your ad in order to see it later.

If it is still prior to deadline, log back in your account.

Select the "Account" link in the Help menu on the left.

Click "My Orders" and you will see a list of orders.

Select your order and then click on the "Edit" button

Make your changes and enter additional payment, if necessary.

If it is past deadline and that option is no longer available to you, you can call us at 404-577-5772 and we will make any desired changes for you.

How do I change, edit, or cancel my ad?

You can cancel your ad by logging in and clicking the "Account" link in the Help Menu on the left. Then select "My Orders" to bring up a list of your orders. Select an order to edit or cancel the ad. You can also edit an ad by calling 404-577-5772. Once the deadline has passed, ALL changes and edits to print ads must be called in to 404-577-5772. Restrictions apply.

What are the terms for a Free Ad?

Free ads are limited to items sold in the merchandise category by private parties. NO business or commercial ads of any kind will be accepted in this category — they will be canceled. Ads are limited to one item per ad and must include a price. Ads will appear online at ajc.com/classifieds and will run as specified in the package description. Publisher reserves the right to edit, reject or reclassify advertisements at its sole discretion, without notice.

For more information please begin placing an ad.

I've placed my ad over the phone and wish to upload photos. When and how can I upload photos?

Your customer service representative will provide instructions on how to submit photos, generally via email, so call 404-577-5772 for help if you already placed your ad.

What size should my photos be for uploading?

Your photos should be no smaller than 400x400 pixels. A typical 1 mega-pixel digital camera will produce a photo that's 1024x768 pixels which is well suited for displaying online.

Do photos have to be color or can I upload black & white photos?

We accept black/white and color photos, however it is highly recommended that you upload color photos for best results.

