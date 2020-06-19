TOP 100 WORKPLACES 2014
Top 25 large companies (500+ employees in metro Atlanta)
|
Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Virtual Properties Realty
|1999
|Private
|Agents / Brokers
|1
|1053
|2
|Woodward Academy Inc
|1900
|Non-profit
|Primary / Secondary School
|2
|610
|3
|Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Southeastern Regional Medical Center
|1988
|Private
|Hospitals
|1
|561
|4
|Alston & Bird LLP
|1893
|Partnership
|Law
|3
|800
|5
|IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) Corporate Offices
|2003
|Public
|Hotel
|3
|1307
|6
|A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab
|1904
|Non-profit
|Healthcare - Skilled Nursing
|4
|600
|7
|Careerbuilder
|1995
|Private
|Web-based Recruitment Solutions
|1
|553
|8
|Randstad USA
|1993
|Public
|Staffing
|50
|778
|9
|Travelport
|1971
|Private
|Travel Business Services
|2
|1044
|10
|Clayton State University
|1969
|Public
|College / University
|2
|1267
|11
|Resurgens Orthopaedics
|1999
|Private
|Physicians Practice
|21
|748
|12
|RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc
|1934
|Private
|Convenience Store / Gas Station
|57
|1527
|13
|Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|1998
|Non-profit
|Pediatric healthcare system
|47
|7335
|14
|Northeast Georgia Health System
|1951
|Non-profit
|Healthcare - Hospitals
|1
|5447
|15
|Emory Healthcare Inc
|1905
|Non-profit
|Hospitals
|40
|14711
|16
|SAP America Inc
|1972
|Public
|Enterprise Software
|2
|783
|17
|Philips North America
|1933
|Public
|Diagnostics, Imaging, & Laboratories
|1
|2000
|18
|Primerica, Inc.
|1977
|Public
|Life Insurance, Annuities, & Retirement Investm...
|1
|1576
|19
|Sprint
|1938
|Public
|Wireless Communication
|30
|1661
|20
|Manhattan Associates, Inc.
|1990
|Public
|Supply Chain Management Software
|1
|1048
|21
|Equifax Inc.
|1899
|Public
|Financial Services & Insurance
|3
|1903
|22
|WellStar Health System
|1993
|Non-profit
|Healthcare - Hospitals
|6
|13000
|23
|Douglas County School System
|1869
|Government
|Primary / Secondary School
|1
|3862
|24
|Waste Management Inc
|1894
|Public
|Environmental Solutions
|19
|514
|25
|Infor
|2002
|Private
|Enterprise Software
|1
|664
Top 35 Midsize companies (150-499 workers in metro Atlanta)
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|AUTOMATIONDIRECT.COM
|1994
|Private
|Industrial Automation Products Distributor
|1
|232
|2
|LocumTenens.com
|1995
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|253
|3
|The Paideia School
|1971
|Non-profit
|Primary / Secondary School
|1
|198
|4
|Edward Jones
|1922
|Partnership
|Financial Services
|132
|310
|5
|Navicure
|2001
|Private
|Enterprise Software
|1
|210
|6
|Brasfield & Gorrie
|1964
|Private
|General Contractor
|1
|310
|7
|Northwest Exterminating
|1951
|Private
|Pest Control
|12
|304
|8
|Slalom Consulting
|2001
|Private
|Business & Technology Consulting
|1
|215
|9
|J. Smith Lanier & Co.
|1868
|Private
|Insurance Broker
|4
|165
|10
|LeasePlan USA
|1983
|Private
|fleet management company
|1
|321
|11
|Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, LLP
|1965
|Private
|Law
|1
|209
|12
|athenahealth
|1997
|Public
|Heatlhcare IT
|1
|157
|13
|Jewish Home Life Communities/The William Breman Jewish Home
|1951
|Non-profit
|Senior Care Services
|4
|236
|14
|Taylor English Duma LLP
|2005
|Partnership
|the purpose-built law firm ®
|1
|155
|15
|Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
|1976
|Partnership
|Law
|3
|335
|16
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1985
|Private
|Management Consulting
|1
|153
|17
|Silverpop
|1999
|Private
|Marketing Technology
|1
|351
|18
|Hall Booth Smith, P.C.
|1989
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|152
|19
|Marcus Jewish Community Center Of Atlanta Inc
|1946
|Non-profit
|Religion
|2
|262
|20
|McLane Foodservice
|1894
|Private
|Wholesale Distribution
|1
|222
|21
|Van Michael Salon
|1984
|Private
|Full service salon
|5
|294
|22
|LGE Community Credit Union
|1951
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|8
|206
|23
|Coyote Logistics
|2006
|Private
|3rd Party Brokerage/Transportation
|1
|235
|24
|NASCO
|1987
|Partnership
|Healthcare Payer Technology
|1
|267
|25
|PBD Worldwide
|1976
|Private
|Distribution, Logistics, & Freight
|2
|193
|26
|Associated Credit Union
|1930
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|24
|287
|27
|CSE
|1986
|Private
|Advertising & Marketing
|1
|181
|28
|CA Technologies
|1976
|Public
|independent IT management software provider
|1
|162
|29
|22squared
|1922
|Private
|Advertising
|1
|183
|30
|Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP
|1924
|Partnership
|Legal
|1
|280
|31
|Microsoft
|1975
|Public
|Enterprise Software
|1
|284
|32
|Brenau University Inc
|1878
|Private
|College / University
|3
|328
|33
|Bennett International Group, LLC.
|1974
|Private
|Freight
|1
|235
|34
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1898
|Private
|Private Country Club
|1
|170
|35
|The Walker School Inc
|1957
|Non-profit
|Primary / Secondary School
|1
|187
Top 40 Small companies (149 or fewer employees in metro Atlanta)
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Supreme Lending - Southern Region
|2007
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|3
|69
|2
|VeriStor Systems
|2001
|Private
|IT Solutions Provider
|1
|61
|3
|Peak Campus Management
|1998
|Private
|Property Management
|1
|59
|4
|Jackson Spalding Inc
|1995
|Private
|PR and Communications
|1
|81
|5
|Principle Solutions Group
|2006
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|54
|6
|eVestment Alliance
|2000
|Private
|Financial Services – Information Technology SaaS
|1
|113
|7
|Insight Sourcing Group
|2002
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|59
|8
|Premier Elevator
|1999
|Private
|Elevator Services
|1
|53
|9
|Revenue Analytics
|2005
|Private
|Management Consulting Firm
|1
|56
|10
|The Schenck School
|1958
|Non-profit
|Education - Primary / Secondary School
|1
|79
|11
|Hire Dynamics
|2001
|Private
|Staffing and Professional Recruiting
|8
|72
|12
|Primary Capital Advisors
|1994
|Private
|Mortgage Lendiing
|1
|70
|13
|Charter Global Inc
|1994
|Private
|Information Technology
|1
|101
|14
|Peachtree Planning Corporation
|1987
|Private
|Financial Services
|5
|55
|15
|Big Nerd Ranch
|2001
|Private
|We teach mobile app development and develop apps
|2
|90
|16
|Innovative Architects
|2002
|Private
|Custom Software Development & Consulting
|1
|73
|17
|Power Home Remodeling Group
|1992
|Private
|Doors, Windows, & Glass
|2
|72
|18
|Smith & Howard, P.C.
|1971
|Private
|Auditing, Tax, Accting & Advisory
|1
|75
|19
|Intellinet
|1993
|Private
|Business & Technology Consulting
|1
|50
|20
|ADCAP
|2002
|Private
|Value Added Reseller
|1
|64
|21
|Abacus Solutions LLC
|2000
|Private
|IT Infrastructure Solutions Provider
|1
|87
|22
|Transwestern Commercial Services
|1978
|Private
|Agents / Brokers
|1
|89
|23
|Clearleap
|2007
|Private
|Multiscreen Video Logistics
|2
|63
|24
|Meadows & Ohly
|1972
|Partnership
|Healthcare Real Estate Solutions
|1
|54
|25
|Protiviti Inc.
|2002
|Public
|Consulting
|1
|52
|26
|Oglethorpe Power Corporation
|1974
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Electricity
|1
|143
|27
|Moe's Southwest Grill (corporate office)
|2000
|Private
|Food & Beverage or Foodservice Industry
|1
|54
|28
|Milton Martin Honda
|1979
|Private
|Auto Dealership
|1
|72
|29
|Quantum Radiology
|1995
|Private
|Diagnostics, Imaging, & Laboratories
|9
|117
|30
|AmeriPark LLC
|1986
|Private
|Parking Industry
|30
|143
|31
|Primus Builders, Inc.
|2000
|Private
|Design-Build Services & Cold Storage Construction
|1
|50
|32
|Moore Colson & Co., PC
|1981
|Partnership
|Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
|1
|71
|33
|CentricsIT
|2007
|Private
|IT Hardware, Services, and Staffing
|1
|95
|34
|Atlanta Forklifts, Inc.
|1973
|Private
|Material Handling Solutions
|3
|124
|35
|Cloud Sherpas
|2007
|Private
|Cloud Services Brokerage
|1
|93
|36
|Jabian Consulting
|2006
|Partnership
|Management Consulting
|1
|73
|37
|Loews Atlanta Hotel
|2010
|Parent company
|Hotel
|1
|98
|38
|National Builder Supply
|2008
|Partnership
|Home Improvement
|1
|56
|39
|The Aspen Brands Company
|2004
|Private
|Consumer Goods
|1
|51
|40
|Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
|1898
|Private
|Engineering
|1
|61