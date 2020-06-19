ajc logo
TOP 100 WORKPLACES 2014

Top Workplaces

Top 25 large companies (500+ employees in metro Atlanta)

Rank

 Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1 Virtual Properties Realty 1999 Private Agents / Brokers 1 1053
2 Woodward Academy Inc 1900 Non-profit Primary / Secondary School 2 610
3 Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Southeastern Regional Medical Center 1988 Private Hospitals 1 561
4 Alston & Bird LLP 1893 Partnership Law 3 800
5 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) Corporate Offices 2003 Public Hotel 3 1307
6 A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab 1904 Non-profit Healthcare - Skilled Nursing 4 600
7 Careerbuilder 1995 Private Web-based Recruitment Solutions 1 553
8 Randstad USA 1993 Public Staffing 50 778
9 Travelport 1971 Private Travel Business Services 2 1044
10 Clayton State University 1969 Public College / University 2 1267
11 Resurgens Orthopaedics 1999 Private Physicians Practice 21 748
12 RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc 1934 Private Convenience Store / Gas Station 57 1527
13 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta 1998 Non-profit Pediatric healthcare system 47 7335
14 Northeast Georgia Health System 1951 Non-profit Healthcare - Hospitals 1 5447
15 Emory Healthcare Inc 1905 Non-profit Hospitals 40 14711
16 SAP America Inc 1972 Public Enterprise Software 2 783
17 Philips North America 1933 Public Diagnostics, Imaging, & Laboratories 1 2000
18 Primerica, Inc. 1977 Public Life Insurance, Annuities, & Retirement Investm... 1 1576
19 Sprint 1938 Public Wireless Communication 30 1661
20 Manhattan Associates, Inc. 1990 Public Supply Chain Management Software 1 1048
21 Equifax Inc. 1899 Public Financial Services & Insurance 3 1903
22 WellStar Health System 1993 Non-profit Healthcare - Hospitals 6 13000
23 Douglas County School System 1869 Government Primary / Secondary School 1 3862
24 Waste Management Inc 1894 Public Environmental Solutions 19 514
25 Infor 2002 Private Enterprise Software 1 664

 

Top 35 Midsize companies (150-499 workers in metro Atlanta)

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1 AUTOMATIONDIRECT.COM 1994 Private Industrial Automation Products Distributor 1 232
2 LocumTenens.com 1995 Private Staffing 1 253
3 The Paideia School 1971 Non-profit Primary / Secondary School 1 198
4 Edward Jones 1922 Partnership Financial Services 132 310
5 Navicure 2001 Private Enterprise Software 1 210
6 Brasfield & Gorrie 1964 Private General Contractor 1 310
7 Northwest Exterminating 1951 Private Pest Control 12 304
8 Slalom Consulting 2001 Private Business & Technology Consulting 1 215
9 J. Smith Lanier & Co. 1868 Private Insurance Broker 4 165
10 LeasePlan USA 1983 Private fleet management company 1 321
11 Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, LLP 1965 Private Law 1 209
12 athenahealth 1997 Public Heatlhcare IT 1 157
13 Jewish Home Life Communities/The William Breman Jewish Home 1951 Non-profit Senior Care Services 4 236
14 Taylor English Duma LLP 2005 Partnership the purpose-built law firm ® 1 155
15 Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP 1976 Partnership Law 3 335
16 Daugherty Business Solutions 1985 Private Management Consulting 1 153
17 Silverpop 1999 Private Marketing Technology 1 351
18 Hall Booth Smith, P.C. 1989 Partnership Law 1 152
19 Marcus Jewish Community Center Of Atlanta Inc 1946 Non-profit Religion 2 262
20 McLane Foodservice 1894 Private Wholesale Distribution 1 222
21 Van Michael Salon 1984 Private Full service salon 5 294
22 LGE Community Credit Union 1951 Non-profit Credit Union 8 206
23 Coyote Logistics 2006 Private 3rd Party Brokerage/Transportation 1 235
24 NASCO 1987 Partnership Healthcare Payer Technology 1 267
25 PBD Worldwide 1976 Private Distribution, Logistics, & Freight 2 193
26 Associated Credit Union 1930 Non-profit Credit Union 24 287
27 CSE 1986 Private Advertising & Marketing 1 181
28 CA Technologies 1976 Public independent IT management software provider 1 162
29 22squared 1922 Private Advertising 1 183
30 Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP 1924 Partnership Legal 1 280
31 Microsoft 1975 Public Enterprise Software 1 284
32 Brenau University Inc 1878 Private College / University 3 328
33 Bennett International Group, LLC. 1974 Private Freight 1 235
34 Atlanta Athletic Club 1898 Private Private Country Club 1 170
35 The Walker School Inc 1957 Non-profit Primary / Secondary School 1 187

 

Top 40 Small companies (149 or fewer employees in metro Atlanta)

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1 Supreme Lending - Southern Region 2007 Private Mortgage Lending 3 69
2 VeriStor Systems 2001 Private IT Solutions Provider 1 61
3 Peak Campus Management 1998 Private Property Management 1 59
4 Jackson Spalding Inc 1995 Private PR and Communications 1 81
5 Principle Solutions Group 2006 Private Staffing 1 54
6 eVestment Alliance 2000 Private Financial Services – Information Technology SaaS 1 113
7 Insight Sourcing Group 2002 Private Consulting 1 59
8 Premier Elevator 1999 Private Elevator Services 1 53
9 Revenue Analytics 2005 Private Management Consulting Firm 1 56
10 The Schenck School 1958 Non-profit Education - Primary / Secondary School 1 79
11 Hire Dynamics 2001 Private Staffing and Professional Recruiting 8 72
12 Primary Capital Advisors 1994 Private Mortgage Lendiing 1 70
13 Charter Global Inc 1994 Private Information Technology 1 101
14 Peachtree Planning Corporation 1987 Private Financial Services 5 55
15 Big Nerd Ranch 2001 Private We teach mobile app development and develop apps 2 90
16 Innovative Architects 2002 Private Custom Software Development & Consulting 1 73
17 Power Home Remodeling Group 1992 Private Doors, Windows, & Glass 2 72
18 Smith & Howard, P.C. 1971 Private Auditing, Tax, Accting & Advisory 1 75
19 Intellinet 1993 Private Business & Technology Consulting 1 50
20 ADCAP 2002 Private Value Added Reseller 1 64
21 Abacus Solutions LLC 2000 Private IT Infrastructure Solutions Provider 1 87
22 Transwestern Commercial Services 1978 Private Agents / Brokers 1 89
23 Clearleap 2007 Private Multiscreen Video Logistics 2 63
24 Meadows & Ohly 1972 Partnership Healthcare Real Estate Solutions 1 54
25 Protiviti Inc. 2002 Public Consulting 1 52
26 Oglethorpe Power Corporation 1974 Cooperative/Mutual Electricity 1 143
27 Moe's Southwest Grill (corporate office) 2000 Private Food & Beverage or Foodservice Industry 1 54
28 Milton Martin Honda 1979 Private Auto Dealership 1 72
29 Quantum Radiology 1995 Private Diagnostics, Imaging, & Laboratories 9 117
30 AmeriPark LLC 1986 Private Parking Industry 30 143
31 Primus Builders, Inc. 2000 Private Design-Build Services & Cold Storage Construction 1 50
32 Moore Colson & Co., PC 1981 Partnership Certified Public Accountants & Consultants 1 71
33 CentricsIT 2007 Private IT Hardware, Services, and Staffing 1 95
34 Atlanta Forklifts, Inc. 1973 Private Material Handling Solutions 3 124
35 Cloud Sherpas 2007 Private Cloud Services Brokerage 1 93
36 Jabian Consulting 2006 Partnership Management Consulting 1 73
37 Loews Atlanta Hotel 2010 Parent company Hotel 1 98
38 National Builder Supply 2008 Partnership Home Improvement 1 56
39 The Aspen Brands Company 2004 Private Consumer Goods 1 51
40 Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. 1898 Private Engineering 1 61
             

