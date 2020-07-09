Atlanta Top Workplaces
Top 75 Small Workplaces (149 Or Fewer Employees) In The Region
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Baker Audio Visual
|1953
|Private
|Audiovisual
|1
|53
|2
|Insight Sourcing Group
|2002
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|61
|3
|SEI-Atlanta, LLC
|2001
|Private
|Custom Software Development & Consulting
|1
|58
|4
|Integrated Financial Group Inc
|2003
|Private
|Financial Advisors
|10
|69
|5
|VeriStor Systems
|2001
|Private
|Information Technology Solutions Provider
|1
|62
|6
|Principle Solutions Group
|2006
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|50
|7
|Hire Dynamics
|2001
|Private
|Staffing and Professional Recruiting
|9
|113
|8
|Supreme Lending - Southeast Region
|2007
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|4
|104
|9
|Total Quality Logistics - TQL
|1997
|Private
|Third-Party Logistics
|1
|58
|10
|OxBlue Corporation
|2001
|Private
|Construction
|1
|51
|11
|Charter Global Inc
|1994
|Private
|Information Technology
|1
|67
|12
|EXP Realty
|2008
|Public
|Agents / Brokers
|1
|104
|13
|Commissions Inc
|2011
|Private
|Real Estate
|1
|92
|14
|Peachtree Planning Corporation
|1987
|Private
|Financial Services
|5
|54
|15
|Jackson Spalding Inc
|1995
|Private
|PR and Communications
|1
|92
|16
|Peak Campus
|1998
|Private
|Property Management
|1
|93
|17
|Innovative Architects
|2002
|Private
|Custom Software Development & Consulting
|1
|88
|18
|BetterCloud
|2011
|Private
|Software for Cloud IT Management
|1
|56
|19
|Intellinet
|1993
|Private
|Business & Technology Consulting
|1
|68
|20
|Pollack Shores Real Estate Group/Matrix Residential
|2006
|Private
|Property Management
|18
|135
|21
|Himformatics
|2002
|Partnership
|Healthcare Information Technology Consulting
|1
|65
|22
|AmeriPark LLC
|1986
|Private
|Parking Industry
|20
|147
|23
|Cornerstone Preparatory Academy
|2004
|Non-profit
|Private Christian School
|1
|61
|24
|American Junior Golf Association
|1978
|Non-profit
|Non-profit
|1
|57
|25
|Campbell & Brannon, LLC
|1998
|Partnership
|Real Estate Closing & Legal Services
|5
|101
|26
|Payscape Advisors
|2004
|Private
|Financial Technology
|2
|55
|27
|Smith & Howard, P.C.
|1971
|Private
|Auditing, Tax, Accting & Advisory
|1
|92
|28
|Georgia State Financing & Investment Commission
|1972
|Government
|State Government
|1
|101
|29
|The Miller Clapperton Partnership, Inc.
|1979
|Private
|Specialty Sub-Contractor
|1
|95
|30
|Abacus Solutions LLC
|2000
|Private
|IT Infrastructure Solutions Provider
|1
|57
|31
|Relus Technologies
|2013
|Private
|IT Solutions Provider
|2
|59
|32
|PrimeRevenue
|2003
|Private
|Credit & Finance
|1
|82
|33
|Revenue Analytics
|2005
|Private
|Management Consulting Firm
|1
|65
|34
|Redi-Floors, Inc.
|1987
|Private
|Drywall, Painting, & Flooring
|3
|111
|35
|BKV
|1981
|Private
|Direct Marketing
|1
|95
|36
|St. Martin's Episcopal School
|1959
|Non-profit
|Education - Primary / Secondary School
|1
|118
|37
|Moore Colson & Co., PC
|1981
|Partnership
|Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
|1
|83
|38
|Protiviti
|2002
|Public
|Consulting
|1
|92
|39
|Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
|2013
|Public
|Real Estate Investment
|1
|57
|40
|Moore Stephens Tiller
|1956
|Partnership
|Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
|2
|80
|41
|Southern Crescent Women's Healthcare
|1986
|Partnership
|Physicians Practice
|4
|95
|42
|Premier Surfaces
|2001
|Private
|Custom countertop manufacturing and installation
|1
|77
|43
|Displayit, Inc.
|1996
|Private
|Advertising & Marketing
|1
|51
|44
|Carroll Electric Membership Corporation
|1936
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Electric Cooperative
|4
|142
|45
|The Piedmont Group - A Member of MassMutual Financial Group
|2010
|Private
|Financial Planning (Insurance & Investments)
|1
|73
|46
|Georgia Municipal Association
|1933
|Non-profit
|Local Government
|1
|71
|47
|Fogelman Management Group
|1963
|Private
|Property Management
|14
|82
|48
|Jabian Consulting
|2006
|Partnership
|Management Consulting
|1
|73
|49
|Procurri
|2013
|Parent company
|Information Technology Reseller
|1
|53
|50
|Moe's Southwest Grill®
|2000
|Private
|Food & Beverage or Foodservice Industry
|1
|80
|51
|Transwestern Commercial Services
|1978
|Private
|Agents / Brokers
|1
|114
|52
|Silverton Mortgage Specialists, INC
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|17
|102
|53
|Meadows & Ohly
|1972
|Partnership
|Healthcare Real Estate Solutions
|1
|52
|54
|CBC National Bank
|1995
|Public
|Commercial Bank
|3
|130
|55
|The Davis Academy
|1992
|Non-profit
|Primary / Secondary School
|1
|112
|56
|Wakefield Beasley & Associates
|1980
|Private
|Architecture
|1
|137
|57
|Pacesetter Steel Service
|1977
|Private
|Wholesale Distribution
|2
|101
|58
|PCL Industrial Construction Co
|1906
|Private
|Heavy Industrial Construction
|2
|56
|59
|Milton Martin Honda
|1979
|Private
|Auto Dealership
|1
|87
|60
|CWS Apartment Homes
|1969
|Private
|Real Estate Investment
|11
|68
|61
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|1933
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|4
|57
|62
|Henssler Financial
|1987
|Private
|Financial Advisory
|2
|81
|63
|MKTG
|1992
|Parent company
|Experiential Marketing
|1
|60
|64
|TekStream Solutions
|2011
|Partnership
|Enterprise Software
|1
|54
|65
|ScottMadden, Inc.
|1983
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|86
|66
|World 50, Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Business Services
|1
|110
|67
|The Schenck School
|1959
|Private
|Education - Primary / Secondary School
|1
|84
|68
|Constangy Brooks & Smith
|1946
|Partnership
|Law Firm
|1
|61
|69
|Huber Engineered Materials
|1883
|Private
|Huber Engineered Materials
|1
|124
|70
|The Intersect Group
|2006
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|104
|71
|Pindrop Security
|2011
|Private
|Enterprise Software
|1
|104
|72
|Ryan, LLC
|1991
|Private
|Corporate Tax Advisory Services
|2
|91
|73
|Porter Novelli
|1972
|Private
|PR and Communications
|1
|50
|74
|Safe Systems, Inc.
|1993
|Private
|Managed Services & Outsourcing
|1
|80
|75
|Clearleap
|2008
|Private
|Technology
|1
|102