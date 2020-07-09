ajc logo
X

Atlanta Top Workplaces

Top 75 Small Workplaces (149 Or Fewer Employees) In The Region

 

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1 Baker Audio Visual 1953 Private Audiovisual 1 53
2 Insight Sourcing Group 2002 Private Consulting 1 61
3 SEI-Atlanta, LLC 2001 Private Custom Software Development & Consulting 1 58
4 Integrated Financial Group Inc 2003 Private Financial Advisors 10 69
5 VeriStor Systems 2001 Private Information Technology Solutions Provider 1 62
6 Principle Solutions Group 2006 Private Staffing 1 50
7 Hire Dynamics 2001 Private Staffing and Professional Recruiting 9 113
8 Supreme Lending - Southeast Region 2007 Private Mortgage Lending 4 104
9 Total Quality Logistics - TQL 1997 Private Third-Party Logistics 1 58
10 OxBlue Corporation 2001 Private Construction 1 51
11 Charter Global Inc 1994 Private Information Technology 1 67
12 EXP Realty 2008 Public Agents / Brokers 1 104
13 Commissions Inc 2011 Private Real Estate 1 92
14 Peachtree Planning Corporation 1987 Private Financial Services 5 54
15 Jackson Spalding Inc 1995 Private PR and Communications 1 92
16 Peak Campus 1998 Private Property Management 1 93
17 Innovative Architects 2002 Private Custom Software Development & Consulting 1 88
18 BetterCloud 2011 Private Software for Cloud IT Management 1 56
19 Intellinet 1993 Private Business & Technology Consulting 1 68
20 Pollack Shores Real Estate Group/Matrix Residential 2006 Private Property Management 18 135
21 Himformatics 2002 Partnership Healthcare Information Technology Consulting 1 65
22 AmeriPark LLC 1986 Private Parking Industry 20 147
23 Cornerstone Preparatory Academy 2004 Non-profit Private Christian School 1 61
24 American Junior Golf Association 1978 Non-profit Non-profit 1 57
25 Campbell & Brannon, LLC 1998 Partnership Real Estate Closing & Legal Services 5 101
26 Payscape Advisors 2004 Private Financial Technology 2 55
27 Smith & Howard, P.C. 1971 Private Auditing, Tax, Accting & Advisory 1 92
28 Georgia State Financing & Investment Commission 1972 Government State Government 1 101
29 The Miller Clapperton Partnership, Inc. 1979 Private Specialty Sub-Contractor 1 95
30 Abacus Solutions LLC 2000 Private IT Infrastructure Solutions Provider 1 57
31 Relus Technologies 2013 Private IT Solutions Provider 2 59
32 PrimeRevenue 2003 Private Credit & Finance 1 82
33 Revenue Analytics 2005 Private Management Consulting Firm 1 65
34 Redi-Floors, Inc. 1987 Private Drywall, Painting, & Flooring 3 111
35 BKV 1981 Private Direct Marketing 1 95
36 St. Martin's Episcopal School 1959 Non-profit Education - Primary / Secondary School 1 118
37 Moore Colson & Co., PC 1981 Partnership Certified Public Accountants & Consultants 1 83
38 Protiviti 2002 Public Consulting 1 92
39 Columbia Property Trust, Inc. 2013 Public Real Estate Investment 1 57
40 Moore Stephens Tiller 1956 Partnership Certified Public Accountants & Consultants 2 80
41 Southern Crescent Women's Healthcare 1986 Partnership Physicians Practice 4 95
42 Premier Surfaces 2001 Private Custom countertop manufacturing and installation 1 77
43 Displayit, Inc. 1996 Private Advertising & Marketing 1 51
44 Carroll Electric Membership Corporation 1936 Cooperative/Mutual Electric Cooperative 4 142
45 The Piedmont Group - A Member of MassMutual Financial Group 2010 Private Financial Planning (Insurance & Investments) 1 73
46 Georgia Municipal Association 1933 Non-profit Local Government 1 71
47 Fogelman Management Group 1963 Private Property Management 14 82
48 Jabian Consulting 2006 Partnership Management Consulting 1 73
49 Procurri 2013 Parent company Information Technology Reseller 1 53
50 Moe's Southwest Grill® 2000 Private Food & Beverage or Foodservice Industry 1 80
51 Transwestern Commercial Services 1978 Private Agents / Brokers 1 114
52 Silverton Mortgage Specialists, INC 1998 Private Mortgage Lending 17 102
53 Meadows & Ohly 1972 Partnership Healthcare Real Estate Solutions 1 52
54 CBC National Bank 1995 Public Commercial Bank 3 130
55 The Davis Academy 1992 Non-profit Primary / Secondary School 1 112
56 Wakefield Beasley & Associates 1980 Private Architecture 1 137
57 Pacesetter Steel Service 1977 Private Wholesale Distribution 2 101
58 PCL Industrial Construction Co 1906 Private Heavy Industrial Construction 2 56
59 Milton Martin Honda 1979 Private Auto Dealership 1 87
60 CWS Apartment Homes 1969 Private Real Estate Investment 11 68
61 Navy Federal Credit Union 1933 Non-profit Credit Union 4 57
62 Henssler Financial 1987 Private Financial Advisory 2 81
63 MKTG 1992 Parent company Experiential Marketing 1 60
64 TekStream Solutions 2011 Partnership Enterprise Software 1 54
65 ScottMadden, Inc. 1983 Private Consulting 1 86
66 World 50, Inc. 2004 Private Business Services 1 110
67 The Schenck School 1959 Private Education - Primary / Secondary School 1 84
68 Constangy Brooks & Smith 1946 Partnership Law Firm 1 61
69 Huber Engineered Materials 1883 Private Huber Engineered Materials 1 124
70 The Intersect Group 2006 Private Staffing 1 104
71 Pindrop Security 2011 Private Enterprise Software 1 104
72 Ryan, LLC 1991 Private Corporate Tax Advisory Services 2 91
73 Porter Novelli 1972 Private PR and Communications 1 50
74 Safe Systems, Inc. 1993 Private Managed Services & Outsourcing 1 80
75 Clearleap 2008 Private Technology 1 102
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top