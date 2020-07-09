ajc logo
X

Atlanta Top Workplaces | The Full List | Midsize | 

Top 50 Midsize Workplaces (150-499 Employees) In The Region

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1 Dorsey Alston, Realtors 1947 Private Agents / Brokers 2 256
2 eVestment 2000 Private Financial Services – Information Technology SaaS 1 210
3 Wesleyan School Inc 1963 Private Independent K-12 School 1 248
4 Angel Oak Companies 2008 Private Financial Services 3 152
5 LocumTenens.com 1995 Private Staffing 1 349
6 J. Smith Lanier & Co. 1868 Private Insurance Broker 5 164
7 Rhino Family of Companies 2005 Private Distribution, Logistics, & Freight 3 233
8 Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services 1989 Private Staffing 1 173
9 Edward Jones 1922 Partnership Financial Services 165 354
10 Brasfield & Gorrie 1964 Private General Contractor 1 457
11 Northwest Exterminating 1951 Private Pest Control 14 409
12 Choate Construction Company 1989 Private General Contracting 1 165
13 LGE Community Credit Union 1951 Non-profit Credit Union 8 212
14 New York Life 1845 Private RETIREMENT 1 169
15 Kabbage, Inc. 2009 Private Financial Data Technology 1 212
16 Van Michael Salon 1984 Private Full service salon 8 411
17 Slalom Consulting 2001 Private Business & Technology Consulting 1 276
18 NASCO 1987 Partnership Healthcare Payer Technology 1 242
19 Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP 1976 Partnership Law 3 284
20 Atlanta Forklifts, Inc. 1973 Private Material Handling Solutions 3 163
21 Orasi Software, Inc. 2002 Private HP & SAP Software Reseller, Services & Support 1 170
22 PBD Worldwide 1976 Private Distribution, Logistics, & Freight 2 206
23 Resources Global Professionals (RGP) 1996 Public Consulting 1 150
24 22squared 1922 Private Advertising 1 210
25 AmericasMart Atlanta 1957 Private Retail 1 228
26 Navicure 2001 Private Enterprise Software 1 250
27 Ingenico Group 1980 Public Financial Technology 1 224
28 Cortland Partners 2005 Private Real Estate Multifamily Investment 1 462
29 Hall Booth Smith, P.C. 1989 Partnership Law 1 170
30 MTI Baths 1988 Private Consumer Goods 1 195
31 Georgia United Credit Union 1958 Non-profit Credit Union 13 247
32 Daugherty Business Solutions 1985 Private Management Consulting 1 213
33 Cardlytics, Inc. 2008 Private Digital Marketing 1 286
34 Associated Credit Union 1930 Non-profit Credit Union 24 292
35 Brenau University Inc 1878 Private College / University 3 347
36 Sharecare 2010 Private Digital Health 1 200
37 Post Properties, Inc. 1971 Public Multifamily Real Estate 16 271
38 LeasePlan USA 1983 Private fleet management company 1 347
39 Pace Academy Inc 1958 Non-profit Primary / Secondary School 1 226
40 Gas South, LLC 2006 Parent company Natural Gas Marketer 1 184
41 Pulte Homes 1950 Public Home Building Industry 2 496
42 Jewish Home Life Communities 1951 Non-profit Senior Care Services 4 299
43 Graybar Electric Company, Inc. 1869 Private Electrical Distribution 4 186
44 Marcus Jewish Community Center Of Atlanta Inc 1946 Non-profit Religion 1 266
45 Lendmark Financial Services, LLC 1996 Private Credit & Finance 12 193
46 Allgood Pest Solutions 1991 Private Pest Control 6 199
47 Coyote Logistics 2006 Private 3rd Party Brokerage/Transportation 1 325
48 Thomas Eye Group 1974 Partnership Physicians Practice 7 264
49 LivePerson, Inc. 2005 Public Mobile messaging software and services 2 185
50 CSE 1986 Private Advertising & Marketing 1 196
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top