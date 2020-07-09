|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Dorsey Alston, Realtors
|1947
|Private
|Agents / Brokers
|2
|256
|2
|eVestment
|2000
|Private
|Financial Services – Information Technology SaaS
|1
|210
|3
|Wesleyan School Inc
|1963
|Private
|Independent K-12 School
|1
|248
|4
|Angel Oak Companies
|2008
|Private
|Financial Services
|3
|152
|5
|LocumTenens.com
|1995
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|349
|6
|J. Smith Lanier & Co.
|1868
|Private
|Insurance Broker
|5
|164
|7
|Rhino Family of Companies
|2005
|Private
|Distribution, Logistics, & Freight
|3
|233
|8
|Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services
|1989
|Private
|Staffing
|1
|173
|9
|Edward Jones
|1922
|Partnership
|Financial Services
|165
|354
|10
|Brasfield & Gorrie
|1964
|Private
|General Contractor
|1
|457
|11
|Northwest Exterminating
|1951
|Private
|Pest Control
|14
|409
|12
|Choate Construction Company
|1989
|Private
|General Contracting
|1
|165
|13
|LGE Community Credit Union
|1951
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|8
|212
|14
|New York Life
|1845
|Private
|RETIREMENT
|1
|169
|15
|Kabbage, Inc.
|2009
|Private
|Financial Data Technology
|1
|212
|16
|Van Michael Salon
|1984
|Private
|Full service salon
|8
|411
|17
|Slalom Consulting
|2001
|Private
|Business & Technology Consulting
|1
|276
|18
|NASCO
|1987
|Partnership
|Healthcare Payer Technology
|1
|242
|19
|Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
|1976
|Partnership
|Law
|3
|284
|20
|Atlanta Forklifts, Inc.
|1973
|Private
|Material Handling Solutions
|3
|163
|21
|Orasi Software, Inc.
|2002
|Private
|HP & SAP Software Reseller, Services & Support
|1
|170
|22
|PBD Worldwide
|1976
|Private
|Distribution, Logistics, & Freight
|2
|206
|23
|Resources Global Professionals (RGP)
|1996
|Public
|Consulting
|1
|150
|24
|22squared
|1922
|Private
|Advertising
|1
|210
|25
|AmericasMart Atlanta
|1957
|Private
|Retail
|1
|228
|26
|Navicure
|2001
|Private
|Enterprise Software
|1
|250
|27
|Ingenico Group
|1980
|Public
|Financial Technology
|1
|224
|28
|Cortland Partners
|2005
|Private
|Real Estate Multifamily Investment
|1
|462
|29
|Hall Booth Smith, P.C.
|1989
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|170
|30
|MTI Baths
|1988
|Private
|Consumer Goods
|1
|195
|31
|Georgia United Credit Union
|1958
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|13
|247
|32
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1985
|Private
|Management Consulting
|1
|213
|33
|Cardlytics, Inc.
|2008
|Private
|Digital Marketing
|1
|286
|34
|Associated Credit Union
|1930
|Non-profit
|Credit Union
|24
|292
|35
|Brenau University Inc
|1878
|Private
|College / University
|3
|347
|36
|Sharecare
|2010
|Private
|Digital Health
|1
|200
|37
|Post Properties, Inc.
|1971
|Public
|Multifamily Real Estate
|16
|271
|38
|LeasePlan USA
|1983
|Private
|fleet management company
|1
|347
|39
|Pace Academy Inc
|1958
|Non-profit
|Primary / Secondary School
|1
|226
|40
|Gas South, LLC
|2006
|Parent company
|Natural Gas Marketer
|1
|184
|41
|Pulte Homes
|1950
|Public
|Home Building Industry
|2
|496
|42
|Jewish Home Life Communities
|1951
|Non-profit
|Senior Care Services
|4
|299
|43
|Graybar Electric Company, Inc.
|1869
|Private
|Electrical Distribution
|4
|186
|44
|Marcus Jewish Community Center Of Atlanta Inc
|1946
|Non-profit
|Religion
|1
|266
|45
|Lendmark Financial Services, LLC
|1996
|Private
|Credit & Finance
|12
|193
|46
|Allgood Pest Solutions
|1991
|Private
|Pest Control
|6
|199
|47
|Coyote Logistics
|2006
|Private
|3rd Party Brokerage/Transportation
|1
|325
|48
|Thomas Eye Group
|1974
|Partnership
|Physicians Practice
|7
|264
|49
|LivePerson, Inc.
|2005
|Public
|Mobile messaging software and services
|2
|185
|50
|CSE
|1986
|Private
|Advertising & Marketing
|1
|196