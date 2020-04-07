Planning to work in retirement? Here’s what you need to know

Another factor to consider is that for a traditional 401(k) or IRA, you have to start taking the minimum distribution amount when you hit 70.

If you’re wondering if your employer can cancel your health insurance when you turn 65, the answer is yes, but only if you work at a company with fewer than 20 employees.

As for how working in retirement will affect your taxes, if you’re working and receiving Social Security benefits or have a pension, some of your benefits might be taxed. Since Social Security is based on combined income, if that adjusted gross income is more than $25,000 for single filers and $32,00 for joint, up to 50% of your Social Security benefits could become taxable income, according to NerdWallet.

Need more information on whether you should work in retirement? Check out NerdWallet’s retirement calculator.