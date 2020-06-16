WSB Radio announces departure of host who targeted Jovita Moore in Twitter post

WSB Radio on social media announced it had let go its Sunday conservative talk show host Monica Matthews.

"We are grateful for her past contributions, but do not endorse her attacks on our partners at @wsbtv," the station said in a statement on Twitter Sunday. "That kind of behavior is not acceptable for any of our employees."

In an interview Sunday, Matthews said the WSB Tweet confused her because she was actually released from the station May 19. She joined WSB in early 2016 with an 8 a.m. Sunday show and was given the Sunday noon to 2 p.m. slot a year ago.

“I don’t know why they let me go,” she said. “They didn’t tell me at the time.”

Drew Anderssen, program director for news/talk 95.5/750 WSB, declined to comment Sunday. Cox Media Group spokeswoman Tarvis Thompson also had nothing to add.

Over the weekend, someone commented to Matthews on Twitter criticizing anchors at CBS46 as “crap race baiting crap news.”

Matthews late Saturday night wrote: “Correct. Almost as bad as @JovitaMoore.”

Moore, evening anchor at Channel 2 Action News, responded on Twitter Sunday: “Don’t dare try to slander me @monicaonairtalk as you still attempt, at your age, to build a career on race baiting. Just scrolled your tl trying to figure out who you are & every tweet refers to black people, black women, black kids. Girl please. Keep my name out your mouth.”

Matthews responded: "Hit a nerve I see. Your continual lack of professionalism on air is exactly why our city burns. Journalism is lost on as an angry woman, I'll leave black out of it. Take a few notes from your colleague Lori. The air doesn't need another bitter diva.@wsbtv do better."

She added: “And for the record, I’m not building a career, I’m living a purpose that involves calling down opinions birthed in bitterness & lies rather than journalistic integrity. We see you.”

In an interview, Matthews said she has nothing negative to say about her former radio employer but found Moore’s Twitter response “disappointing.”

“My husband [who died in 1999] was black,” she said. “My daughter is biracial. My boyfriend is black. Don’t paint me as something I’m not.”

WSB-TV spokesman Sean Garcia and Moore declined to comment. Matthews has previously disparaged Moore's broadcasting skills before on Twitter, including early during the George Floyd protests.

On her personal website, Matthews describes herself as a musician, author and speaker.

She said in her online bio that she “ is first and foremost a Christian, daughter of the most High God and fiancé to Jesus Christ. Since losing her husband in 1999 to ALS, Monica has been riding in the front seat on the roller coaster of life.”

And she openly supports Pres. Trump, wishing him a happy birthday Sunday with the note: “You are loved, needed & essential. Keep going. #MAGA2020.”