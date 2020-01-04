Walter Reeves retiring from WSB ‘Lawn & Garden Show’ after 26 years; Ashley Frasca taking over

He said the show forced him to keep learning over the years courtesy of the questions from listeners. And he will miss the regular listeners who he got to know over the years but often never met in person.

Reeves was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.

Frasca has been with WSB for 11 years and Reeves’ producer for eight. They will co-host the show for a few weeks before Reeves hands over the reins entirely to Frasca next month. She is also part of the WSB traffic reporting team.

Credit: Ashley Frasca. CR: Facebook public page

The “Lawn and Garden Show” airs 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays.

Reeves was one of several on-air hosts that began on WGST and ended up landing on the now dominant WSB. That list also includes retired host Neal Boortz, consumer advocate Clark Howard and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

