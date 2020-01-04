Walter Reeves retiring from WSB ‘Lawn & Garden Show’ after 26 years; Ashley Frasca taking over

Originally posted Saturday, January 4, 2020 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog
Walter Reeves announced Saturday morning that he is retiring from his durably popular "Lawn and Garden Show" next month on 95.5 WSB/Atlanta's News & Talk, ceding his spot to his producer Ashley Frasca.
Reeves, 68, who grew up on a farm in Fayette County, debuted the show 26 years ago on WSB after doing a comparable show on rival 640/WGST-AM from 1986 to 1993.
He also writes a weekly column for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which he will continue to do.
In an interview after Saturday’s show, he said he thought three months ago about stepping down and realized Frasca was the perfect replacement. He said she is more socially adept and super creative. He also hopes she can draw a more youthful audience.
He said the show forced him to keep learning over the years courtesy of the questions from listeners. And he will miss the regular listeners who he got to know over the years but often never met in person.
Reeves was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.
Frasca has been with WSB for 11 years and Reeves’ producer for eight. They will co-host the show for a few weeks before Reeves hands over the reins entirely to Frasca next month. She is also part of the WSB traffic reporting team.
The “Lawn and Garden Show” airs 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays.
Reeves was one of several on-air hosts that began on WGST and ended up landing on the now dominant WSB. That list also includes retired host Neal Boortz, consumer advocate Clark Howard and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.