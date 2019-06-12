Report: Tyler Perry teams with BET for new streaming service

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry and BET are teaming up for a new streaming service this fall, according to Deadline.com. (The Wall Street Journal broke the story.)

Perry, who signed a long-term deal with Viacom in 2017, still has shows on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network like the hit soap "The Haves and the Have Nots." but all new TV shows are going to BET or sister Viacom networks. BET shows like "Sunday Best" have already been shooting at Tyler Perry Studios as well. (Perry hasn't cut ties with OWN entirely; Will Packer's new OWN show "Ambitions" shoots there.)