Davi Crimmins promoted on Bert Show as regular on-air personality

Posted Tuesday, May 1, 2018 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog
The Bert Show over the past 17 years has gone through several transformations. The latest last month was Bert Weiss promoting Davi Crimmins from a producing role to full-time on-air personality.
She was basically filling in since Brian Moote left in January but it was quickly clear to Bert that she worked well with him and Kristin Klingshirn.
“I started as an intern at Cumulus Media and said yes to every opportunity and learned a lot, finally leading to a fulltime position with The Bert Show,” Crimmins said in a press release. “It is on this show that I learned the strength and beauty that grows from vulnerability. It’s easy to be funny. It takes a special talent to be real. I am so fortunate to be a part of this team.”
Davi is the first person Weiss has promoted from within to be a full-time member. She is the seventh member on his on-air team to date following Lindsay Brien, Jeff Dauler, Melissa Carter, Jenn Hobby, Moote and Klingshirn.
Weiss is also planning to announce four on-air member Wednesday morning.
His show is heard in 18 markets. It’s based in Atlanta and heard locally on Q100.
