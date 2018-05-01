ajc logo
X

Davi Crimmins promoted on Bert Show as regular on-air personality

Davi Crimmins, social media director for the Bert Show, gets to go on Bert's Big Adventure in Disney for the first time. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Davi Crimmins, social media director for the Bert Show, gets to go on Bert's Big Adventure in Disney for the first time. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 1, 2018

Posted Tuesday, May 1, 2018 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog

The Bert Show over the past 17 years has gone through several transformations. The latest last month was Bert Weiss promoting Davi Crimmins from a producing role to full-time on-air personality.

She was basically filling in since Brian Moote left in January but it was quickly clear to Bert that she worked well with him and Kristin Klingshirn.

“I started as an intern at Cumulus Media and said yes to every opportunity and learned a lot, finally leading to a fulltime position with The Bert Show,” Crimmins said in a press release. “It is on this show that I learned the strength and beauty that grows from vulnerability. It’s easy to be funny. It takes a special talent to be real. I am so fortunate to be a part of this team.”

Davi is the first person Weiss has promoted from within to be a full-time member. She is  the seventh member on his on-air team to date following Lindsay Brien, Jeff Dauler, Melissa Carter, Jenn Hobby, Moote and Klingshirn.

Weiss is also planning to announce four on-air member Wednesday morning.

His show is heard in 18 markets. It’s based in Atlanta and heard locally on Q100.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
4h ago
The Latest
Winners of 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards: Zach Klein, Brendan Keefe, Harry Samler, Audrey...
23m ago
ONE Musicfest 2022 lineup: Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross...
17h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top