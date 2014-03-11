Obama nominates Leslie Abrams -- Stacey’ sister -- for federal judgeship

If confirmed, Abrams could become the first African-American female federal judge in Georgia. That distinction would have been held by Natasha Perdew Silas and Linda Walker, whom Obama nominated in 2011 for Atlanta-based judgeships. Isakson and Chambliss blocked Silas and both nominations ended up not going forward because the White House and Senate Democrats considered them a package deal.

DeKalb County state court Judge Eleanor Ross also would be the first black female federal judge in the state, but her nomination is one of six now being held up. The others are Jill Pryor and Julie Carnes for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals; and Michael Boggs, Mark Cohen and Leigh Martin May for the Northern District of Georgia. Boggs, in particular, has been under attack from the left for his positions in the state House on abortion, same-sex marriage and keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the Georgia flag.

Worth noting: Stacey Abrams has lately emerged as a prominent White House surrogate in Georgia and attended a state dinner last month.

UPDATE: 11/20/2014. The U.S. Senate confirmed three nominees to the federal bench in Georgia on Tuesday night. DeKalb County State Court Judge Eleanor Ross and Atlanta attorney Mark Cohen will serve on the U.S. District Court in Atlanta. Federal prosecutor Leslie Joyce Abrams will serve on the U.S. District Court in Albany.